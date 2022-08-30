Latest:

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Final notice for person(s) to collect all confiscated vehicles (cars and scooters)
With the peak of the hurricane season approaching, a cleanup is ongoing at the various police impound locations where seized vehicles are kept.
Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM is issuing this final notice to anyone who may have had their vehicle confiscated by KPSM to visit the police station and collect them with appropriate documentation.
This is a final chance for owner to retrieve their confiscated vehicles at the Philipsburg police station. Vehicles confiscated due to law violation e.g. no insurance or technical problem may not be retrieved from the police.
Vehicles confiscated in ongoing investigations cannot be retrieved at this time. The Prosecutor’s Office is the sole authority that may return a motor vehicle confiscated due to an investigation.
In your vehicle or motorcycle is at the police station, you may recover it upon presenting the following documents: valid form of identification (driver’s licence, identity card or passport) and proof that you are the rightful owner. You will also need to provide proof of insurance and inspection.
Uncollected vehicles and motorcycles will be crushed in consultation and with the consent of the Prosecutor’s Office.

