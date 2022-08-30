Identifiká reto- i oportunidatnan

SER ta konsiderá hasi un estudio riba impakto di imigrashon riba merkado laboral

WILLEMSTAD, 29 di ougùstùs 2022 – Kua ta e impakto ku imigrashon tin riba ekonomia di Kòrsou? Ki efekto e proseso aki tin riba finansa di gobièrnu? Di ki forma ta apliká maneho pa integrá trahadónan estranhero riba merkado laboral lokal? E maneho aki ta den konkordansia ku esfuersonan ku ta wòrdu hasí pa aktualisá i modernisá merkado laboral lokal konforme loke a ser palabrá ku Hulanda den e pakete di pais (Landspakket, i si esei ta e kaso, kon esaki ta relatá su mes na e ophetivo stratégiko di e gabinete aktual, manera formulá den e programa di gobernashon pa e periodo 2022-2025, pa oumentá partisipashon laboral di ‘’yunan di tera” durante e periodo di gobernashon aki? Ki tipo di formanan di kooperashon i o aliansanan stratégiko por ser establesé pa respondé di un forma efikas riba último desaroyonan ku tin den ámbito di migrashon, partisipashon laboral i mobilidat laboral na Kòrsou?

Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) ta konsiderando e posibilidat pa hasi un estudio ekstenso ku posiblemente lo por duna un kontesta riba e preguntanan ariba menshoná i otro preguntanan relatá na nan. E estudio aki lo ta un kontinuashon di e simposio ku a tuma lugá dia 9 i 10 di mei 2019 na Willemstad, Kòrsou, i ku a ser organisá konhuntamente ku e konsehonan sosial ekonómiko di Aruba i di Sint Maarten, riba e tema sentral “Migrashon i desaroyo ekonómiko; desafionan i opshonnan pa maneho”.

Entretantu, komo resultadonan konkreto di e simposio ei, SER di Kòrsou a publiká dos estudio na 2020 i 2021. E promé estudio ta trata di e futuro di e seguro general di behes, AOV, kaminda a analisá sostenebilidat di e fondo di AOV hasiendo uso di diferente senario di migrashon (https://ser.cw/files/2020/03/036-2020-SER.pdf). E di dos estudio, realisá pa SER, a konsentrá su mes riba e kontribushon ku olanan migratorio, a bini ta hasi durante dékadanan na desaroyo sosial-ekonómiko di Kòrsou (https://ser.cw/files/2021/06/054-2021-SER-1.pdf).

Entre otro, komo konsekuensia di e krísis di COVID-19 i e guera entre federashon Ruso i Ukrania, kostonan di transporte na nivel mundial a oumentá drástikamente, igual ku preisnan di kombustibel i di grano, loke a kondusí na un oumento di e tasa di inflashon na Kòrsou te na 5,1 porshento na yüni 2022 (Ofisina Sentral di Statistik, CBS) debí na e fuerte dependensia di importashonnan. Pa un parti, debí na e desaroyonan i akontesimentunan aki, e dinámika riba merkado laboral lokal tambe a kambia. E panorama ainda ta unu ku ta karakterisá su mes pa un nivel di desempleo general altu i inakseptabel (19,1%), spesialmente bou di hóbennan (42,2%), ounke tin señalnan positivo ku lo start ku proyektonan nobo ku lo kondusí na oumento di empleo a mediano plaso. Tambe tin desaroyonan favorabel den e sektor di hospitalidat – un di e pilarnan prinsipal ekonómiko di e isla – kaminda tambe ta spera ku esakinan lo kondusí na un oumento di demanda di forsa laboral.

E pregunta sentral aki ta si e kapasidat i/o forsa laboral disponibel riba merkado lokal, ku aktualmente no ta aktivo, por wòrdu utilisá ku sufisiente efikasia, i si esei ta e kaso, kua ta e kondishonnan básiko ku mester kumpli kuné. Si di otro banda uso efikas di e forsa laboral no aktivo aki no ta prepará sufisientemente pa por atendé ku demandanan nobo riba merkado laboral, ki kombinashon di instrumentonan di maneho (kursonan di rekapasitashon i preparashon di “yunan di tera” en kombinashon ku un maneho di migrashon planifiká i bon guiá por desplegá.

Den e kuadro aki, SER ta konsiderando seriamente e posibilidat di kondusí i publiká un otro estudio, manera ya menshoná, den kua e temanan aki lo ser analisá i kua ta e oportunidatnan i retonan ku por identifiká ku tin relevansia pa maneho gubernamental, ekonomia i merkado laboral, parsialmente ku bista riba formulashon di prinsipionan di maneho pa optimalisá partisipashon riba merkado laboral di Kòrsou na interes di un kresementu ekonómiko ekilibrá i duradero.

Ainda tin ku diskutí, kon, den ki forma i den ki término di tempu lo inisiá ku e estudio. Loke ta signifikativo, sinembargo, ta e rekonosimentu ku un estudio di tal índole, realisá pa un órgano konsultivo di gobièrnu di parlamento, esta SER, lo por duna un kontribushon supstansial na realisashon di e ophetivonan manera formulá den e programa di gobernashon 2022-2025 di e gabinete aktual ku ta basá pa un gran parti riba e akuerdo di gobernashon di aprel 2021, e pakete di pais, kumbiní ku Hulanda, i e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel, e asina yamá Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) di Nashonnan Uní.

Uitdagingen en kansen in kaart brengen

SER overweegt verkenning over impact migratie op arbeidsmarkt

WILLEMSTAD, 29 augustus 2022 – Wat is de impact van immigratie op de economie van Curaçao? Wat is het effect daarvan op de overheidsfinanciën? Op welke wijze wordt beleid gevoerd om buitenlandse arbeidskrachten zoveel mogelijk te integreren in de lokale arbeidsmarkt? Past dit beleid binnen het streven om het arbeidsmarktbeleid te actualiseren en te moderniseren conform het Landspakket, en, zo ja, hoe verhoudt dat zich met de strategische doelstelling van het kabinet om gedurende deze regeerperiode de arbeidsparticipatie (van Curaçaoënaars) te verhogen? Welke samenwerkingsverbanden en of partnerschappen kunnen worden aangegaan om effectief te kunnen inspelen op de laatste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van onder meer migratie, arbeidsparticipatie en arbeidsmobiliteit? Over deze en aanverwante vragen overweegt de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) een verkenning op te stellen. Deze verkenning is een vervolg op het door de Sociaal-Economische Raden van Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten op 9 en 10 mei 2019, te Willemstad, gezamenlijk georganiseerde symposium rond het centrale thema Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options.

Intussen heeft SER Curaçao naar aanleiding van dat symposium twee verkenningen uitgebracht in 2020 en 2021. De eerste gaat over de toekomst van de AOV, waarbij de financiële houdbaarheid van de Algemene Ouderdomsverzekering is geanalyseerd met gebruikmaking van verschillende migratiescenario’s (https://ser.cw/files/2020/03/036-2020-SER.pdf). De tweede verkenning betreft een door de SER uitgevoerd onderzoek naar de bijdrage van migrantenpopulaties aan de sociaaleconomische ontwikkeling van Curaçao (https://ser.cw/files/2021/06/054-2021-SER-1.pdf).

Onder meer als gevolg van de COVID-19 crisis en de oorlog in Oekraïne zijn de transportkosten wereldwijd enorm gestegen, evenals de prijzen van brandstof en graan; leidend tot een stijging van het inflatiecijfer op Curaçao naar 5,1% in juni 2022 (CBS) vanwege de sterke importafhankelijkheid. Mede door deze ontwikkelingen is de dynamiek op de lokale arbeidsmarkt veranderd. Het panorama is er nog steeds één van een onaanvaardbare hoge werkloosheid (19,1%), vooral onder jongeren (42,2%), hoewel er hoopvolle signalen zijn op de komst van nieuwe projecten, waardoor de werkgelegenheid zal toenemen. Ook zijn er binnen de horeca – één van de belangrijkste economische pilaren van het eiland – gunstige ontwikkelingen te bespeuren waarvan de verwachting is dat deze eveneens zullen leiden tot een toename van de vraag naar arbeid.

De centrale vraag daarbij is of de ter beschikking staande arbeidscapaciteit op de lokale markt., die nu inactief is, in afdoende mate effectief kan worden benut en, zo ja, aan welke randvoorwaarden voldaan dient te worden; en zo niet, welke combinatie van beleidsinstrumenten (her-, na- en bijscholing aan lokale mensen en geplande en goed geleide en beheerde migratie) dan ingezet kunnen worden. Mede in het licht van het vorengaande wordt nagedacht nog een verkenning uit te brengen waarin deze thema’s aan de orde zullen komen en hun kansen en uitdagingen voor beleid, economie en arbeidsmarkt, zulks mede met het oog op het aandragen van mogelijke beleidsuitgangspunten ter optimalisatie van de arbeidsmarktparticipatie op Curaçao in het belang van economische groei.

Hoe, op welke wijze en binnen welke termijn met die verkenning een aanvang zal worden gemaakt, moet nog nader worden besproken. Van belang is de erkenning dat een verkenning van een adviesorgaan van de regering en de Staten een wezenlijke bijdrage kan leveren aan het realiseren van de doelstellingen zoals vervat in het regeerprogramma 2022-2025 van het huidige kabinet dat als uitgangspunten heeft: het regeerakkoord 2021-2025, het Landspakket Curaçao en de als prioritair aangemerkte VN-duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG’s).

Identifying challenges and opportunities

SER Curaçao considers study on impact of migration on labor market

WILLEMSTAD, August, 29, 2022 – What is the impact of immigration on the economy of Curaçao? What is the effect on government finances? In what way is policy implemented to integrate foreign workers as much as possible into the local labor market? Is this policy in line with the efforts to update and modernize the labor market policy in accordance with the country package (Landspakket), and, if so, how does it relate to the strategic objective of the government to increase the labor participation (of Curaçao citizens) during this government period? What collaborations and/or partnerships can be entered into to effectively respond to the latest developments in the areas of migration, labor participation and labor mobility, among others?

The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao is considering drawing up an extensive study on these and related questions. This study is a follow-up to the symposium jointly organized by the Social and Economic Councils of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten on May 9 and 10, 2019, in Willemstad, Curaçao, on the central theme Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options.

Meanwhile, as a result of that symposium, SER Curaçao has released two foresight studies in 2020 and 2021. The first is about the future of the AOV, in which the financial sustainability of the General Old Age Insurance was analyzed using different migration scenarios (https://ser.cw/files/2020/03/036-2020-SER.pdf). The second exploration concerns a study conducted by the SER on the contribution of migrant populations to the socio-economic development of Curaçao (https://ser.cw/files/2021/06/054-2021-SER-1.pdf).

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the war in Ukraine, global transport costs have risen enormously, as have the prices of fuel and grain, leading to an increase in the inflation rate in Curaçao to 5.1% in June 2022 (CBS) due to the strong import dependency. Partly due to these developments, the dynamics in the local labor market have changed. The panorama is still one of unacceptably high unemployment (19.1%), especially among young people (42.2%), although there are hopeful signs on the arrival of new projects, which will increase employment. There are also favorable developments within the hospitality industry – one of the main economic pillars of the island – which are also expected to lead to an increase in the demand for labor.

The central question here is whether the available labor capacity on the local market, which is currently inactive, can be utilized effectively enough and, if so, which preconditions need to be met; and, if not, which combination of policy instruments (retraining, refresher courses for local people and planned and well-managed migration) can then be deployed. In light of the above, consideration is being given to publishing another study in which these themes will be discussed and their opportunities and challenges for policy, the economy and the labor market, partly with a view to providing possible policy principles for optimizing labor market participation on Curaçao in the interest of economic growth.

How, in what way and within what time frame a start will be made on this study still needs to be discussed.

Of significance is the acknowledgement that a study by an advisory body of the government and parliament of Curaçao can make a substantial contribution to the realization of the objectives as contained in the 2022-2025 government program of the current cabinet that is based to a large extend on the coalition agreement 2021-2025, the Country Package and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).