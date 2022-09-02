EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao reikt “Ontdek Europa” lesboeken uit aan Radulphus College



Willemstad 1 september, in 2022- het Europese jaar van de jongeren- heeft Europe Direct Curaçao verschillende evenementen en gastlessen georganiseerd voor middelbare scholieren.



Eén van deze scholen heeft hier een vervolg aan gegeven door proactief interesse te tonen in de Europese Unie en in het bijzonder de introductieboeken “Ontdek Europa”. Lokaal manager van Europe Direct Curaçao, dhr. Steven Damiana heeft onlangs deze boeken uitgereikt aan klas 2A van het Radulphus College tijdens de Erasmus+ lessen. Bij de introductie van dit lespakket heeft Steven Damiana de gelegenheid gekregen om de studenten toe te spreken en het belang van de EU voor onze jongeren te benadrukken. Onze lokale jongeren zijn zich vaak onbewust van het feit dat zij Unieburgers zijn en dat zij hierdoor veel voordelen kunnen hebben van de mogelijkheden die Europa hen biedt.



Curaçaose jongeren beheersen doorgaans meerdere talen, hetgeen een additioneel voordeel oplevert op het moment dat zij de kansen benutten die Europa hen biedt. Europe Direct Curaçao wenst de leerlingen van het Radulphus College heel veel succes toe en hoopt dat meerdere klassen -en scholen interesse zullen tonen in deze boeken, zodat onze jongeren zich meer en meer bewust worden van Europa en de daarbij behorende kansen.

Europe Direct Curaçao faciliteert graag de “Ontdek Europa”-boeken zolang de voorraad strekt. Deze boeken zijn kosteloos en op dit moment in het Nederlands en in het Engels beschikbaar. Bij interesse kan er contact opgenomen worden met Europe Direct Curaçao via info@europedirectcuracao.com.

Europe Direct Curaçao, een initiatief van de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid in Curaçao en de Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) is sinds mei 2021 in Curaçao van start gegaan. EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO wordt financieel ondersteund door de Europese Commissie, het dagelijks bestuur van de Europese Unie. Wie informatie zoekt over de Europese Unie weet meestal niet waar te beginnen. De Europese Commissie heeft daarom een informatienetwerk in het leven geroepen. Dit netwerk is al geruime tijd in de hele EU actief onder de naam van Europe Direct, maar was tot 2021 nog niet in de Caribische regio actief. Sinds vorig jaar is ook in Curaçao een Europe Direct.

Voor meer informatie en activiteiten kunt u contact opnemen met de lokale manager van Europe Direct Curaçao, de heer Steven Damiana via: info@europedirectcuracao.com.

EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao presents “Discover Europe” textbooks to Radulphus College

Willemstad September 1- In 2022, the European Year of the Youth, Europe Direct Curaçao has organized various events and guest lectures for secondary school students.

One of these schools has followed up on this by showing proactive interest in the European Union and in particular the introductory books “Discover Europe”. Local manager of Europe Direct Curaçao, mr. Steven Damiana recently presented these books to class 2A of Radulphus College during the Erasmus+ classes. In introducing this curriculum, Steven Damiana had the opportunity to address the students and emphasize the importance of the EU for our young people. Our local young people are often unaware of the fact that they are Union citizens and that because of this they can benefit from the opportunities that Europe offers them.

Curaçao youth usually master several languages, which provides an additional lead when they take advantage of the opportunities that Europe offers them. Europe Direct Curaçao wishes the students of Radulphus College a lot of success and hopes that several classes and schools will show interest in these books, so that our young people become more and more aware of Europe and the associated opportunities.

Europe Direct Curaçao is happy to facilitate the “Discover Europe” books while supplies last. These books are free of charge and are currently available in Dutch and English. If you are interested, you can contact Europe Direct Curaçao via info@europedirectcuracao.com

Europe Direct Curaçao, an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Curaçao and the Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) has been launched since May of this year. The establishment of EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO is financially supported by the European Commission, the executive committee of the European Union. Those looking for information about the European Union usually don’t know where to start. The European Commission has therefore set up an information network. This network has been active throughout the EU under the name of Europe Direct for some time, but not yet in the Caribbean region.

For more information and activities, please contact the local manager of Europe Direct Curaçao, Mr. Steven Damiana at: info@europedirectcuracao.com

EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO ta otorgá buki di lès “ Ontdek Europa” na Radulphus College

Willemstad 1 september- Den aña 2022, e aña deklará pa Union Europeo komo aña pa hóbennan, Europe Direct Curaçao a organisa diferente evento i lèsnan di introdukshon pa skolnan sekundario.

Un di e skolnan aki a duna follow up dor di mustra interes proaktivo den Union Europeo i den spesífiko e bukinan di introdukshon “ Ontdek Europa”.

Manager lokal di Europe Direct Curaçao sr. Steven Damiana a otorgá e bukinan aki na klas 2A di Radulphus College durante nan lès di Erasmus+.

Durante e introdukshon di e materialnan di les, Steven Damiana a haña e oportunidat pa papia ku e studiantenan i pone énfasis riba e importansia di Union Europeo pa nos hóbennan. Nos hóbennan lokal hopi biaha no ta konsiente ku nan ta siudadanonan di Union Europeo i ku esaki tin benefishinan a traves di oportunidatnan den Europa.

Muchanan na Kòrsou den hopi kaso ta dominá diferente idioma, lokual ta duna un benefisio adishonal na momento ku nana haña e oportunidatnan ku Europa ta ofresé. Europe Direct Curaçao ta deseá estudiantenan di Radulphus College hopi éksito i ta spera ku mas klas- i skolnan na Kòrsou mustra interes den e bukinan, ya nos hóbennan por ta mas konsiente di Europa i e oportunidatnan konserní.



Europe Direct Curaçao ku plaser ta fasilitá e bukinan “Ontdek Europa” tanten tin na stòk. E bukinan aki ta gratuito i ta disponibel na Ingles i Hulandes. Si tin interes den esaki por tuma kontakto Europe Direct Curaçao via info@europedirectcuracao.com.

Europe Direct Curaçao, un inisiativa di Kámara di Komersio i Industria di Kòrsou i Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) a wòrdu lansa na mei 2021. Establesimentu di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO ta wòrdu finansieramente apoyá dor di Komishon Europeo, e direktiva di Union Europeo. Esun ku ta buska informashon tokante di Union Europe, hopi biaha no sa unda e kuminsá. E struktura aki ta eksistí basta tempu kaba i ta aktivo den henter EU ku mas ku 500punto di informashon, pero anteriormente nunka promé tabata tin un presensia den region di Karibe.

Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku e manager lokal di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO na Kòrsou: Steven Damiana via info@europedirectcuracao.com .