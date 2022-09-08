PJIAE N.V. supports employee development and organizational effectiveness by facilitating “Academy of Managerial Leadership Effectiveness for Change Management”.

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (September 8, 2022) – The Airport’s Operation division leaders of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) engaged in a successful “Academy of Managerial Leadership Effectiveness for Change Management” to gain insight into leadership accountability and related areas of expertise.

The syllabus structure also incorporated leadership integrity standards, principles of effective communication, and the steps to building a synergistic division. Facilitating the training for the aviation-based organization was the Training Professionals International (TPI) firm at the Ocean Point of Sonesta Maho Resort. The two-day training began on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

TPI Facilitator, Dr. Natasha Gittens: “The Academy consists of five (5) key sections that will directly impact the advancement of the security division comprehensively. It has equipped the employees of PJIAE N.V. with new practices, methodologies, and processes that will enhance their leadership style, management approach, and team development.”

According to the Director of the Operations Division of PJIAE N.V., Emile Levons, their goal is to promote and support employee development and organizational effectiveness by providing high-quality educational training programs.

Photo Caption 1: (L to R) – Director of Operations Division PJIAE N.V, Emile Levons, TPI Facilitator, Dr. Natasha Gittens, CEO PJIAE N.V., Brian Mingo, and Security Manager PJIAE N.V., Elsidro St. Jago during the opening of the Academy of Managerial Leadership Effectiveness for Change Management.