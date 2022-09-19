September 19, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Investigashon detenshon empleado di KPCN

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Investigashon detenshon empleado di KPCN


Riba djaluna 19 di sèptèmber a detené un empleado di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense en konekshon ku violensia den esfera privá. A pone e empleado riba ‘non-actief’ inmediatamente. Reshèrshi di Reino (Rijksrecherche) i e Departamento di Asuntunan Interno (Bureau Interne Zaken – BIZ) di KPCN ta kondusiendo e investigashon.

Miéntras e investigashon ta andando, esaki ta e úniko informashon ku por duna.

 

 

Investigation arrest employee KPCN

On Monday, 19th of September, an employee of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire was arrested in connection with domestic violence. The employee has been placed on non-active with immediate effect. The Rijksrecherche and the The Bureau of Internal Affairs of the KPCN is conducting the investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing, this is the only information that can be communicated.

 

 

Onderzoek aanhouding medewerker KPCN

 

Op maandag 19 september is een medewerker van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) op Bonaire buiten heterdaad aangehouden in verband met geweld in privésfeer. De medewerker is per direct op non-actief gesteld. De Rijksrecherche en het Bureau Interne Zaken van het KPCN zijn bezig met het onderzoek.

 

Zolang het onderzoek loopt, is dit de enige informatie die gedeeld kan worden.

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

CHEK E VIDEO: Djasabra nan a kue e seadoo aki den Jansofat!

REDAKSHON 0

De Kustwacht in het Caribisch gebied onderschepte in 2021 minder drugs dan het jaar ervoor. Bijna 3.300 tegen zo’n 5.850 kilo.

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djabièrnè 24 di aprel te ku djárason 29 di aprel 2020/Politieberichten van vrijdag 24 april tot en met woensdag 29 april 2020

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: