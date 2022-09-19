Investigashon detenshon empleado di KPCN



Riba djaluna 19 di sèptèmber a detené un empleado di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense en konekshon ku violensia den esfera privá. A pone e empleado riba ‘non-actief’ inmediatamente. Reshèrshi di Reino (Rijksrecherche) i e Departamento di Asuntunan Interno (Bureau Interne Zaken – BIZ) di KPCN ta kondusiendo e investigashon.

Miéntras e investigashon ta andando, esaki ta e úniko informashon ku por duna.

Investigation arrest employee KPCN

On Monday, 19th of September, an employee of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire was arrested in connection with domestic violence. The employee has been placed on non-active with immediate effect. The Rijksrecherche and the The Bureau of Internal Affairs of the KPCN is conducting the investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing, this is the only information that can be communicated.

Onderzoek aanhouding medewerker KPCN

Op maandag 19 september is een medewerker van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) op Bonaire buiten heterdaad aangehouden in verband met geweld in privésfeer. De medewerker is per direct op non-actief gesteld. De Rijksrecherche en het Bureau Interne Zaken van het KPCN zijn bezig met het onderzoek.

Zolang het onderzoek loopt, is dit de enige informatie die gedeeld kan worden.