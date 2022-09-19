“Preparing For The World of Work” workshop to be held on Sept. 29, 2022

PHILIPSBURG – Are you are recent secondary school graduate or in your last two years of secondary school and you are thinking of going into the workforce but don’t know where to start? Well, Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport has a solution for you. On September 29, 2022, SSSD will be hosting a free workshop entitled “Preparing for The World of Work.”

This workshop will be held at the University of St. Martin from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM and is aimed at equipping youngsters with the tools to be more successful in their job applications and interviews.

According to SSSD officials, many recent graduates are often not properly equipped to deal with the challenges of finding and applying for jobs. The workshop will cover the pre-job requirements such as drafting a resume and cover letter to the search and application processes and post application process.

“With a resume and cover letter, the purpose is to give potential employers an overview of the candidate and candidates want to make sure that they are properly represented,” SSSD officials said, while adding that “Candidates want to make sure the submission of these at least lands them an interview.” “The aim of attending an interview is to be successful but even if the interview is unsuccessful, it is a learning experience for the next one.”

The workshop will also touch on interviewing skills and dressing tips which can also hinder job applicants from being successful in their quest to gain employment.

Parents are urged to encourage their children to participate in this workshop. Students are encouraged to register in advance for the workshop. If parents or students have any questions on these workshops, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

The Student Support Services Division is located in the Gatspy’s Building, across from the Police Station and next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshops.