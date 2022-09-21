Kámara di Komersio ku seshonnan interaktivo pa Empresarionan

Willemstad- 22 di sèptèmber 2022- Resientemente Kámara di Komersio i Industria Kòrsou a kontinuá ku su seshonnan interaktivo i di informashon pa sektornan di empresarionan registrá. Despues ku na ougùstùs tabatin komo orador Ofisina di Turismo i gerentenan di merkadeo di tur e merkadonan, kompartiendo e plannan pa ku turismo den 2022, i kon empresarionan por forma parti di e plannan aki, siman pasá a kontinuá ku e sektor di teknologia digital, ku e asosiashon di e sektor SIMIA komo presentadó.

Empresarionan direktamente i indirektamente konektá ku sektor di turismo, i tambe otro empresarionan interesá den e tópiko di turismo a partisipá den e seshon. Despues di e seshon eksitoso aki, a sigui un seshon den sèptèmber tokante e potensial pa e sektor di IT i software di bira un pilá ekonómiko pa Kòrsou, kaminda Bureau Telecommunicatie & Post (BTP) , Curacao Tech Export Association: Software Industry Making Impact Abroad (SIMIA) i tambe Blue Nap Americas a presentá nan vishon i ideanan.

Ambos seshon tabatin hopi akohida di públiko empresarial i a tuma lugá den airu liber di un manera bastante interaktivo i ameno. Un variedat di pregunta tokante teknologia, reto i oportunidatnan den e sektor, pero tambe vishon pa e sektor aki lokal i internashonal, a wòrdu kontestá pa e oradornan na un manera hopi dinámiko.

Kámara di Komersio lo sigui organisá seshonnan interaktivo pa skucha e opinion di empresarionan riba temanan ku ta di atenshon pa nos ekonomia di awor i di futuro. Si bo ta un empresario registrá i ta deseá di risibí un invitashon pa e siguiente seshon of bo tin kualkier pregunta, manda nos un mail na businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw of manda bo e-mail adrès via Whatsapp +59996960885 indikando e nòmber di bo negoshi/ number di registro pa nos por agregá bo riba lista di invitashon pa e siguiente seshon.

****

Curaçao Chamber of Commerce with interactive sessions for entrepreneurs

Willemstad- September 22, 2022- Recently, Curaçao Chamber of Commerce & Industry continued with its interactive information sessions for registered business sectors. After the session in August, where the Curaçao Tourism Board and managers of tourism marketing shared the plans for tourism in 2022 with entrepreneurs who are part of these plans, the session for the digital technology sector continued last week. Presentations were given by organizations such as SIMIA.

Entrepreneurs directly and indirectly connected with the tourism sector, and also other entrepreneurs interested in the topic of tourism, participated in the session. The successful session for the tourism sector was followed in September by a session about the potential for the IT and software sector as an economic pillar for Curaçao, where Bureau Telecommunicatie & Post (BTP), Curacao Tech Export Association: Software Industry Making Impact Abroad (SIMIA) and also Blue Nap Americas presented their vision and ideas.

Both sessions were well attended by the business public and took place in the open air in a quite interactive and entertaining way. A variety of questions about technology, challenges and opportunities in the sector, but also views on the local and international market, were answered by the speakers in a very dynamic way.

The Curaçao Chamber of Commerce will be organizing more interactive sessions like these to explore and discuss the opinions of entrepreneurs who are interested in paying attention to the economy of today and the future.

If you are a registered businessperson and would like to receive an invitation for the next session or ask any questions, send us an email at businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw or your e-mail address via Whatsapp +59996960885 indicating the name of your business/registration number so we can add you to the invitation list for the next session.

****

Kamer van Koophandel Curaçao met interactieve sessies voor ondernemers

Willemstad- 22 september 2022- Onlangs is de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid Curaçao doorgegaan met haar interactieve informatiesessies voor geregistreerde bedrijven. Na de sessie in augustus, waar de Curaçao Tourism Board en managers van toeristenmarketing de plannen voor toerisme in 2022 deelden met ondernemers, volgde vorige week de sessie voor de digitale technologiesector. Er werden presentaties gegeven door onder andere organisaties zoals SIMIA.

Ondernemers die direct en indirect verbonden zijn met de toeristische sector, en ook andere ondernemers die geïnteresseerd waren in het onderwerp toerisme namen deel aan de sessie. De succesvolle sessie voor de toeristische sector werd in september gevolgd door een sessie over het potentieel voor de IT- en softwaresector als economische pilaar voor Curaçao, waar Bureau Telecommunicatie & Post (BTP), Curaçao Tech Export Association: Software Industry Making Impact Abroad ( SIMIA) en ook Blue Nap Americas hun visie en ideeën presenteerden.

Beide sessies werden goed bezocht door het zakelijk publiek en vonden plaats in de open lucht op een vrij interactieve manier. Diverse vragen over technologie, uitdagingen en kansen in de sector, maar ook visies op de lokale en internationale markt, werden door de sprekers op zeer dynamische wijze beantwoord.

De Kamer van Koophandel gaat meer van dit soort interactieve sessies organiseren om de mening van ondernemers die geïnteresseerd zijn in aandacht voor de economie van nu en de toekomst te verkennen en te bespreken.

Als u een geregistreerde ondernemer bent en een uitnodiging wenst te ontvangen voor de volgende sessie of voor andere vragen, stuur ons dan een e-mail naar businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw of uw e-mailadres via Whatsapp +59996960885 met vermelding van de naam van uw bedrijf /registratienummer zodat we u kunnen toevoegen aan de uitnodigingenlijst voor de volgende sessie.