Konsehero di Komunikashon i bosero nobo pa KPCN / New Communications Advisor and Spokesperson KPCN

Konsehero di Komunikashon i bosero nobo pa KPCN

Riba djárason 21 di sèptèmber, den un ambiente ameno, a introdusí Genesis Saragoza, e konsehero di komunikashon/bosero nobo , di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense na prensa.

Genesis Saragoza ta prosedente di Boneiru i a biba riba e isla te na momento ku 5 aña pasá el a bai studia Komunikashon Internashonal na Hanze Hogeschool na Groningen, na Hulanda. Despues di su estudio, Genesis a traha pa mas di 2 aña na Fundashon Simavi na Amsterdam, Hulanda den e departamentu di komunikashon.

Genesis ta sigui Miluska Hansen ku a kumpli ku e funshon aki for di promé di ougùstùs 2017, pa mas di 4 aña. A probechá di e oportunidat pa tuma despedida di forma ofisial di Miluska.

Genesis, huntu ku Caroll-Ann Soliano, ku komo konsehero di komunikashon via SSO-CN ta sostené Genesis, lo sòru pa e komunikashon eksterno i interno di e Kuerpo na tur tres isla.

Pronto lo reforsá e tim di komunikashon di KPCN ku un kolaboradó di komunikashon tambe.

New Communications Advisor and Spokesperson KPCN

On Wednesday, the 21st of September, in a pleasant gathering, the new Communications Advisor/spokesperson, Genesis Saragoza, of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force was introduced to the press.

Genesis Saragoza is from Bonaire where she lived until 5 years ago when she moved to the Netherlands to study International Communication at the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen. After her studies she worked for over two years in the communication department at Simavi in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

She succeeds Miluska Hansen who held this position from the 1st of August 2017, for over 4 years. The opportunity was also taken to bid Miluska an official farewell.

Genesis Saragoza, together with Caroll-Ann Soliano, who supports her as communications advisor from the SSO-CN, will handle all external and in internal communications for the force on the three islands.

The communications team will soon be strengthened with a communications officer.