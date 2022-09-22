From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Tuesday, 21th September 2022

Anti-Human Trafficking Team investigating into serious recent cases

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a number of Cubans were discovered in a hotel in Philipsburg. Subsequently, on July 4, 2022, several were detained on the French side of the island aboard a boat that was most likely going to smuggle them to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The captain(s) escaped capture.

The Human Trafficking/Smuggling team of St. Maarten has indications of connections to the Dutch side in the suspected smuggling case. Arrests are expected in the near future.

In another case, on August 21, 2022, a number of unauthorized migrants arrived aboard a boat in Haulover Bay, St. John, USVI. That boat, based in investigation, departed from St. Martin (the French side). The boat dropped off the unauthorized migrants along the shore to swim to land. In the process, two unauthorized migrants lost their lives.

The Human Trafficking/Smuggling Team is also investigating links of this human smuggling case on the Dutch side of the island and does not rule out further arrests.

Smuggling people or assisting in any way to do so is punishable under the Penal Code of Sint Maarten, Article 2:154.

The Human Trafficking/Smuggling Team urges anyone in the community with information about human smuggling/trafficking to share this by contacting the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM via telephone + 1 721 542 2222, ext. 614/604 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Samedi 25 Juin 2022, yo te jwenn yon kantité kiben nan yon otèl nan Philipsburg.

Pita nan dat 4 jiyè, 2022 yo te areté yon kantité kiben sa yo sou bo franzè lè yo te sou yon bato pou yo te pase kontrebanm nan zilé vyèj Ameriken yo (U.S Virgin Islands ).

Kapitèn yo te rive sové. Nan ka sa a, rkip trafik moun / kontrébann moun gen apèsi sou koneksyon yo ak bò Olandè yo ka fè Arestasyon yo, ka espere nan tèm kout.

21 Aout 2022, yon kantike imigran te tombe tou pre Haulover Bay nan St.John, USVI. Imigran sa yo te depozé sou kòt Saint John U.S. Virgin Islands pa yon bato ki sorti Saint Martin. Malerezman, 2 imigran te nwaye. Ekip trafik moun/kontrebann moun ap mennen ankèt sou koneksyon ki genyen ak bò olandè yo epi li pas ekskli arestasyon nan kout tèm.

Kontrebanm moun, oswa assistant nan nenpot fason, ap pini anba kod kriminal la nan Sint Maarten,

Atik 2: 154 kòd penal

Ekip trafik moun ap kontrebann moun ta renmen mandé kominoté a, si yo grn enfòmasyon kontrébanm oswa trafik moun. Pou fe konnen sa epi kontakté fòs polis sint.maarten. Nimewo tefefòn +1721-5422222, ext 614/604.

Si ou preferé patajé anonim ou ka toujou kontakté Tipline la 9300.