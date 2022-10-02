MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ ASUNTUNAN GENERAL I PROMÉ MINISTER AKUERDO DI KOPERASHON NOBO ENTRE KÒRSOU I NASHONNAN UNÍ

WILLEMSTAD – Riba 29 di sèptèmber 2022, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a renobá un empeño pa logra e Metanan pa Desaroyo Duradero na momentu ku a firma e asina yamá Multi – Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF) di Nashonnan Uní pa Karibe pa e añanan 2022 te ku 2026. Kòrsou ta rekonfirmá su asosashon ku Nashonnan Uní pa medio di e kombenio di koperashon nobo akí.

E kuadro akí ta forma un koperashon entre gobièrnunan regional i Nashonnan Uní pa e siguiente 5 añanan pa e.o. guia e diferente esfuersonan pa yega na rekuperashon di e pandemia di Covid-19 i tambe lo traha na desaroyo duradero kaminda tur hende ta involukrá.

Vise Promé Minister di Kòrsou, su Ekselensia sra. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia a uni ku e Resident Coordinator interino di Nashonan Uní pa Trinidad i Tobago, Aruba, Kòrsou i St. Maarten, sr. Dennis Zulu, pa un seremonia di firmamentu den Fort Amsterdam, Willemstad.

Vise Promé Minister Larmonie-Cecilia ta reiterá: “e MSDCF a ser desaroyá ku i dor di e islanan, di forma ku e ta reflehá e retonan di e área di Karibe i pues tambe Kòrsou. Ta importante pa traha huntu na e retonan akí, no solamente ku Nashonnan Uní pero tambe ku nos islanan bisiña, i uso di e kuadro akí lo fasilitá e proseso i tambe e interkambio di práktikanan rekomendá.

Sr. Zulu a konfirmá e sosten di Nashonnan Uní na Kòrsou den su esfuerso pa yega na un desaroyo honesto i hustu.

“E kuadro nobo di koperashon akí ta perkurá ku Nashonnan Uní i Kòrsou, meskos ku resto di Karibe, lo keda traha huntu pa yega na solushonnan pa e retonan relashoná ku desaroyo ku nos ta haña nos konfrontá kuné tantu regional komo nashonal”, segun sr. Zulu. “E MSDCF ta un plataforma sólido pa por kontinuá ku nos asosahon pa e 5 añanan benidero.”

Sr. Zulu a elogiá Gobièrnu di Kòrsou pa e kontribushon integral na momento di konsipiá e kuadro di koperashon i a para ketu na e entusiasmo ku tin serka e tim regional di Nashonnan Uní pa keda traha huntu.

E MSDCF ta figa 4 prioridat pa por logra un desaroyo duradero den e regio; 1. Mas sosten pa e agènda pa resistensia ekonómiko, 2. Esfuersonan intensivá pa garantisá derechonan humano pa tur hende, 3. Un kompromiso fuerte pa mehorá e redukshon inklusivo di riesgonan di desaster i tambe adaptashon na kambionan klimatológiko i 4. Intensivá e sosten pa perkurá ku e komunidatnan Karibense ta keda komunidatnan pasífiko i hustu.

English version

New Cooperation Agreement between Curaçao and United Nations

WILLEMSTAD – On September 29, 2022, the Government of Curaçao renewed its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) when it became the latest signatory to the United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF) for the Caribbean for the years 2022 to 2026.

The framework shapes collaboration between regional governments and the UN for the next five years, guides support for recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and pursues sustainable development in a way that leaves no one behind.

Vice Prime Minister of Curaçao, Her Excellency Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia, today joined UN Resident Coordinator a.i. for Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, Mr. Dennis Zulu, for a signing ceremony at Fort Amsterdam in Willemstad.

Vice Prime Minister Larmonie-Cecilia said, “The MSDCF has been developed with and by the islands and it reflects the challenges of the Caribbean and therefore also of Curaçao. It is important to work together on these challenges, with the UN but also with our neighbor islands and using the framework makes it easier to do this and exchange best practices.”

Mr. Zulu reaffirmed the UN’s support for Curaçao as it works towards fair and equitable development.

“This new cooperation framework ensures that the UN and Curaçao, like the rest of the Caribbean, will continue working together to find solutions to the development challenges we face not only regionally, but nationally as well,” Mr. Zulu said. “The MSDCF is a strong platform to continue our partnership over the next five years.”

Mr. Zulu commended the Government of Curaçao for its substantive contribution to the Cooperation Framework design process and expressed the enthusiasm of the UN team in the region to continue collaborating.

The MSDCF identifies four key priorities for achieving resilient sustainable development in the region: increased support to the economic resilience agenda; intensified efforts to ensure realization of human rights for all; strong commitment to enhancing inclusive disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation; and scaled up support to ensure that Caribbean societies remain peaceful and just societies.