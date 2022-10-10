** Proclamation signed by COM for the ‘Decoration of Excellence’ in honor of Governor Eugene B. Holiday **

On Thursday evening October 6th at an official farewell reception for outgoing, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday, all members of the Council of Ministers (COM) signed a proclamation for the ‘Decoration of Excellence’ to be awarded annually.

The proclamation reads as follows: The Council of Ministers acknowledges the tenure of His Excellency, Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday, as Sint Maarten’s first Governor from October 10, 2010, to October 10, 2022, was one of the important figures in laying the foundation on which we stand.

The Council of Ministers has observed His Excellency’s tenacity for an attitude of excellence and the importance to instill it in our youth, and the community at large.

The Council of Ministers believes that being a great example of leadership and integrity, encouraging resilience in the community enables us to resist, absorb, accommodate, and recover from the effects of any challenge in a timely and effective manner.

WHEREAS, in his capacity as Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency ensured that Excellence formed part and parcel of his tenure.

WHEREAS, in his capacity as Governor of Sint Maarten, he instituted the Governor Symposium with the objective to promote good governance as a pillar for national development and further strengthening of our Country.

WHEREAS, the Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence encourages young people to develop the qualities required to take an active and constructive role in Sint Maarten.

WHEREAS, the Council of Ministers would like to thank His Excellency for his tireless support to the people of Sint Maarten and his service as our first Governor.

WHEREAS, His Excellency has firmly set his vision and sight on Sint Maarten as a Center of Excellence in our region.

WHEREAS, based on the exemplary tenure of His Excellency, the Council of Ministers envisages the establishment of ‘The Governor E.B. Holiday Decoration of Excellence’ to be awarded annually.

The Honor is hereby bestowed on drs. E.B. Holiday to establish the Rules on ‘The Governor E.B Holiday Decoration of Excellence’ and to create the symbolization thereof with support from the Government of Sint Maarten and/or any third party to achieve said goal.

Declared on October 6, 2022, Sint Maarten by the Council of Ministers, Cabinet Jacobs II