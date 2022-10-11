October 11, 2022
DEPORTE 

Resultadonan di e wikènt di 8/9 òktober di BEVEKO BRIGHT BASEBALL Liga 40 i Liga 50

REDAKSHON

LIGA 40+
Djasabra 8 òktober

Quality Stars 11 – Marlins 0
Pa Quality: 11 kareda 12 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: Benito Guilliano. Mihó bate: Dayron Puriel di 3-3.
Pa Marlins: 0 kareda 2 hit i 1 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Ramon Cabrera Dominguez. Mihó bate: Gilliord Pikerie di 1-1.

Azucar 6 – Yesterday 6 (e partido lo wòrdu hunga di nobo – si ta nesesario)
Pa Azucar: 6 kareda 7 hit i 1 eror. Mihó bate: Raymond Soerka di 4-2.
Pa Yesterday: 6 kareda 9 hit i 2 eror. Mihó bate: Oscar Lebar di 4-3.

Sta Rosa Memories 15 – The Brothers 0
Pa Sta Rosa: 15 kareda 15 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: Raymy Cicilia. Mihó bate: Raymy Cicilia di 3-3; Shendy Cras, Egbert Polonius i Farley Girigori tur di 2-2.
Pa The Brothers: 0 kareda 2 hit i 0 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Cidrick Koffy. Mihó bate: Hubert van het Kruys di 1-1.

Djadumingu 9 òktober

Sta Maria Pirates 1 – Jandoret Raiders 0
Pa Sta Maria: 1 kareda 2 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Eldred Estaninsta. Mihó bate: Randolph Balentin i Signald Paz ambos di 2-1.
Pa Jandoret: 0 kareda 6 hit i 1 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Raylan Capella. Mihó bate: Myron Wijman di 2-2.

Veteranos Otrobanda 14 – Marchena Stars 11
Pa Otrobanda: 14 kareda 13 hit i 4 eror. Picher ganadó: Gilbert Bernadina. Mihó bate: Kenneth Desbarida di 3-3; Giovanni Maduro di 2-2; Frensel Martina, Philogene Strick i Danchelo Moesker tur di 1-1.
Pa Marchena: 11 kareda 7 hit i 1 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Raily Cordilia. Mihó bate: Ruthgard Lunkers di 2-2.

LIGA 50+

Yesterday 5 – Vosama 2
Pa Yesterday: 5 kareda 4 hit i 3 eror. Picher ganadó: Omar Valies. Mihó bate: Rudsel Poulina di 2-2 i Cedrix Valies di 3-2.
Pa Vosama: 2 kareda 6 hit i 6 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Xaviero Avastia. Mihó bate: Tyrone de Palm di 3-2.

 

REDAKSHON

REDAKSHON

