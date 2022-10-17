Monday October 17, 2022

AIM HIGH: FAMILY COMMUNITY DAY A SUCCESS

PHILIPSBURG–The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley delivered an opening speech during the Aim High Family Community Day basketball tournament on Sunday October 16th at Melford Hazel Sports Hall.

The tournament was held to celebrate the installation of two brand new break away rims donated by the Ministry of VSA through the Community Development Family Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA). The goal is to stimulate community activities in a positive and healthy manner.

Minister Ottley can be seen in the video speaking directly to Mr. Titus Maynard and Mr. Omar Hazel. Mr. Maynard and Mr. Hazel are advocates in the Suckergarden community, and were the ones who reached out to Minister Ottley to express their need for new basketball rims at Melford Hazel Sports Hall.

“The basketball court and new rims belong to the community of Suckergarden. It is the duty of the community to ensure that it is taken care of,” said Minister Ottley. The Minister turned to the both representatives and informed them that he will be holding them accountable for not only the upkeep of the Melford Hazel Sports Hall, but also to ensure the development of the youths in the area.

The community day was a success with many in attendance ranging from all ages. Four basketball teams from different districts competed for a sponsorship of brand new uniforms. The Dream Chasers team lead by Mr. Jose Heylliger were the winners of the “Aim high” basketball tournament.

Cutline:

Center Minister VSA Omar Ottley with winning team, The Dream Chasers lead by Mr. Jose Heylliger (left standing)