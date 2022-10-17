October 17, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

AIM HIGH: FAMILY COMMUNITY DAY A SUCCESS 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Monday October 17, 2022

 

AIM HIGH: FAMILY COMMUNITY DAY A SUCCESS 

 

PHILIPSBURG–The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley delivered an opening speech during the Aim High Family Community Day basketball tournament on Sunday October 16th at Melford Hazel Sports Hall. 

 

The tournament was held to celebrate the installation of two brand new break away rims donated by the Ministry of VSA through the Community Development Family Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA). The goal is to stimulate community activities in a positive and healthy manner. 

 

Minister Ottley can be seen in the video speaking directly to Mr. Titus Maynard and Mr. Omar Hazel. Mr. Maynard and Mr. Hazel are advocates in the Suckergarden community, and were the ones who reached out to Minister Ottley to express their need for new basketball rims at Melford Hazel Sports Hall. 

 

“The basketball court and  new rims belong to the community of Suckergarden. It is the duty of the community to ensure that it is taken care of,” said Minister Ottley.  The Minister turned to the both representatives and informed them that he will be holding them accountable for not only the upkeep of the Melford Hazel Sports Hall, but also to ensure the development of the youths in the area. 

 

The community day was a success with many in attendance ranging from all ages. Four basketball teams from different districts competed for a sponsorship of brand new uniforms. The Dream Chasers team lead by Mr. Jose Heylliger were the winners of the “Aim high” basketball tournament.

 

Cutline:

 

Center Minister VSA Omar Ottley with winning team, The Dream Chasers lead by Mr. Jose Heylliger (left standing)

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Aktividatnan di e di tres kuartal di aña 2021 di Frakshon Coffie: Bishita di trabou di konsehal Daisy Coffie serka empresario Edson Frans a resaltá

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: Prome Minister a reuni cu varios inversionista cu tawata na Aruba pa e di dos German Energy Conference INVERSIONISTANAN TA HOPI INTERESA DEN DESAROYO Y OPORTUNIDADNAN NOBO PA ARUBA

REDAKSHON 0

Minister di Finansa a tene kuentro ku empleadonan di Ontvange

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: