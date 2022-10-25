Dia 19 di novèmber, e Arubano Deaxo Croes lo intentá pa promé biaha, di landa entre islanan ruman Boneiru i Kòrsou.Meta di e evento akí ta pa krea konsenshi pa prevenshon di kanser i pa logra fondo pa e 3 institutonan di kanser riba islanan ABC: CORESA Foundation Aruba, Caribbean Prevention Center Curaçao i Kanker Fonds Bonaire.

Nos kier pidi bo organisashon pa yuda realisá e akto históriko akí.

“Crossing for Prevention”, ta nòmber di e evento, refiriendo na e evento di 2018 “Crossing for Hope” kaminda Deaxo, huntu ku 4 miembro mas a landa di Venezuela pa Aruba, kolektando AWG 123.000,00 pa Koningin Wilhelmina Kanker Fonds Aruba.

Awor akí, 3 aña despues, ainda e reto ta un inspirashon pa hopi pa realisá nan soño. Semper a keda un pregunta: Ki dia i kiko e siguiente reto lo ta?

Motivá pa e reto i e tenshon ku e akshon akí ta trese kuné, Deaxo kier mustra kiko humanamente ta posibel ku forsa, resistensia i pèrseveransia. Motivando i inspirando otronan, tresiendo alegria pa nos hendenan di Aruba, Boneiru i Kòrsou..

E krusada lo ta un aventura di 53 kilometer, kuminsando mei anochi for di e punta sur di Boneiru, Red Slave Huts/Peleké pa e punta ost di Kòrsou.

Pa realisá e desafio akí, mester tene kuenta ku diferente faktor manera kondishon di laman, kon Deaxo ta físikamente, kuminda balansá i seguridat apropiá. Un tim di 25 persona, profeshonal i boluntario, konsistiendo di dòkter, dietista, coach di landamentu, kompañante den kayak, otro landadónan, bushinan, un tim di pelíkula i 3 boto di motor, lo kompañá Deaxo realisá e krusada akí. Mayoria di e hendenan akí, ya a yega di kompañá Deaxo durante su promé krusada Venezuela-Aruba. Nan presensia ta imperativo pa e evento akí bira un éksito.

Di kurason Fundashon Bon Intenshon ta apoyá e inisiativa akí i ta hasi un apelashon na tur ku tin simpatia pa nos Fundashon Prevenshon di Kòrsou pa hasi un donashon segun nan forsa.

Deaxo Croes ta un persona úniko i un berdadero kampeon, ku su kapasidat i e akshon akí di landa ta hasi nos konsiente kon importante prevenshon di kanser ta. Fundashon Bon Intenshon ta spera ku nos tur ta realisá esaki.

On November 19th, 2022, Deaxo Croes, a courageous Aruban Open Water swimmer, will attempt the first solo unassisted swim between the sister islands Bonaire and Curaçao. The aim of this challenge is to raise awareness on the prevention of cancer and collecting funds for three foundations dedicated to cancer on the ABC Islands: CORESA Foundation Aruba, Caribbean Prevention Center Curaçao and Kanker Fonds Bonaire. We write this letter requesting assistance of your organization to help make this historical event a reality.

The event carries the name ‘Crossing for Prevention’, referencing to the 2018 event ‘Crossing for Hope’ where Deaxo, together with four team members, swam from Venezuela to Aruba raising a total of AWG 123,000.00 for Koningin Wilhelmina Kanker Fonds Aruba.

Three years later, the Venezuela – Aruba challenge is still an inspiration for many to chase their dreams. However, one question always remained. What and when is the next challenge?

Motivated by the challenge and thrill of achievement, Deaxo hopes to redefine what is humanly possible by showing feats of strength, endurance, and perseverance. At the same inspiring, motivating, and bringing much joy to the people in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

The crossing is set to be a swim of about 53 kilometers, starting at midnight from the southern tip of Bonaire, Red Slave Huts, to the eastern point of Curaçao. To execute this challenge, many factors need to be taken into account, such as the ocean’s conditions, Deaxo’s physical capabilities, proper nutrition, and safety procedures. A team of 25 passionate and knowledgeable volunteers, consisting of medical doctors, a dietitian, an open water coach, kayakers, assist swimmers and divers, a film crew and three boat crews, will accompany Deaxo to make this transverse possible. Most of these individuals being the same people who accompanied Deaxo during the Venezuela – Aruba challenge, their presence is imperative to the successful completion of this event.

Fundashon Bon Intenshon wholeheartedly supports this initiative and asks anyone who cares about Fundashon Prevenshon to donate in her or his own way.

Deaxo Croes, a unique human being and true champion who offers his swimming abilities, helps with his action to raise awareness for and underline the importance of cancer prevention.

Op 19 november 2022 zal de Arubaanse openwaterzwemmer Deaxo Croes voor het eerst een solo zwemtocht ondernemen tussen de zustereilanden Bonaire en Curaçao. Het doel van deze prestatie is het creëren van bewustwording ten aanzien van kankerpreventie en geld in te zamelen voor drie stichtingen die zich inzetten op de ABC-eilanden voor kankerpreventie, namelijk CORESA Foundation Aruba, Caribbean Prevention Center Curaçao en Kanker Fonds Bonaire.

Met dit schrijven vragen wij uw organisatie om hulp bij het realiseren van deze historische gebeurtenis.

Het evenement draagt de naam: “Crossing for Prevention”, verwijzend naar het evenement uit 2018: “Crossing for Hope” waarbij Deaxo, samen met vier teamleden, zwemmend de overtocht maakte van Venezuela naar Aruba en in totaal AWG 123.000,00 ophaalde voor het Koningin Wilhelmina Kanker Fonds Aruba.

Drie jaar later is de uitdaging Venezuela – Aruba nog steeds een inspiratie voor velen om hun droom na te jagen. Eén vraag bleef echter nog onbeantwoord. Wat en wanneer is de volgende uitdaging?

Gemotiveerd door de uitdaging en de spanning over de prestatie, hoopt Deaxo te herdefiniëren wat menselijk mogelijk is door pure krachtinspanning, uithoudings- en doorzettingsvermogen. Tegelijkertijd inspirerend, motiverend en veel vreugde brengend aan de mensen op Aruba, Bonaire en Curaçao.

De oversteek is een zwemtocht van ongeveer 53 kilometer, beginnend om middernacht vanaf het zuidelijkste punt van Bonaire bij de duikstek Red Slave Huts/ Peleké, naar het oostelijkste punt van Curaçao.

Om deze uitdaging aan te gaan, moet met veel factoren rekening worden gehouden, zoals de conditie van de zee, de fysieke mogelijkheden van Deaxo, de juiste voeding en veiligheidsprocedures. Een team van 25 gepassioneerde en deskundige vrijwilligers bestaande uit artsen, een diëtist, een openwatercoach, kajakkers, assistent-zwemmers en duikers, een filmploeg en drie motorboten, zal Deaxo begeleiden om deze overtocht mogelijk te maken. Het merendeel van deze groep zijn dezelfde mensen die Deaxo vergezelden tijdens de oversteek Venezuela-Aruba. Hun aanwezigheid is absoluut noodzakelijk om dit evenement tot een goed einde te brengen.

Fundashon Bon Intenshon ondersteunt dit initiatief van harte en vraagt aan eenieder die Fundashon Prevenshon een warm hart toedraagt om op haar of zijn manier te doneren.

Deaxo Croes is een uniek mens en ware kampioen die met zijn zwemcapaciteiten en deze actie helpt de aandacht voor en het belang van kankerpreventie te benadrukken. Het is goed voor ons allen om hierbij stil te staan.