Kompania di Tou Boneiru B.V. (KTB) signs a concession agreement with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) for towing services.
KTB, a subsidiary of Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK) based in Bonaire, signed a concession agreement with the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) to provide towing services in the ports of Bonaire for the next five years. KTK set up the subsidiary KTB in 2018 based on the vision that Bonaire should have its own tug services. The tugboat Ola will be stationed on Bonaire. The Bonaire based company Captain Dime, will be providing the Bonairean crew for the tug.
‘This important milestone forms the basis for entering into more long term forms of commercial cooperation between the countries’, according to Minister Ruisandro Cijntje of Economic Development and Tourism of Curaçao. Present on this occasion for Bonaire were Commissioner Mr. Hennyson Thielman, acting lieutenant governor Mr. Nolly Oleana and harbor master Mr. Günther Flanegin. Present from Curaçao were, Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, President of the Supervisory Board of Directors of CPA/KTK Mr. Robert Candelaria, KTK Director Mr. Surldric Rojer and CPA Director Mr. Humberto de Castro.
