Kompania di Tou Boneiru B.V. (KTB) signs a concession agreement with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) for towing services.

KTB, a subsidiary of Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK) based in Bonaire, signed a concession agreement with the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) to provide towing services in the ports of Bonaire for the next five years. KTK set up the subsidiary KTB in 2018 based on the vision that Bonaire should have its own tug services. The tugboat Ola will be stationed on Bonaire. The Bonaire based company Captain Dime, will be providing the Bonairean crew for the tug.