PAIS KÒRSOU TIN DERECHI NA NASHONNAN UNÍ

Sr. Pisas a kuminsá kompronde Trabou pa Kòrsou

Ku hopi orguyo TPK por a tuma nota den media kon nos minister presidente a bisa ku danki Dios ela bai Nashonnan Uní dia 17 pa 24 sèptèmber 2022 pa asistí na e di 77 reunion general.

Pa Trabou Pa Kòrsou esaki ta hopi importante mirando ku Nashonnan Uní kier a degradá pais di kategoria 2 bai 3 pa motibu ku pa varios bes e resultadonan den korte a mustra ku e kasonan di trafikashon di hende a wòrdu pèrdí den korte dor di nos gobièrnu i aki e por a mustra ku pais ta hasiendo su máksimo esfuerso pa tin mas kontrol riba esaki.

Tambe den su deklarashon na un radio emisora nos por a tuma nota ku nos minister presidente a aserka e señora Mia Mothley kual ta e presidente di Barbados ku tabata esun ku a aksentuá un preokupashon di e paisnan ku ta forma parti di e plataforma Caricom (paisnan den Karibe). E sra. a trese e inkietut ku tin aktualmente pa por habri kuentanan bankario debí na reglanan internashonal. Aki nos pais por a probechá aserka sra. Mothley i mustre riba e echo ku Kòrsou tambe ta konfrontá e mes’un problema i pa ora e ta bai atendé esaki, pa e agregá Kòrsou tambe den e kombersashon ounke nos pais no ta kompletamente miembro di e organisashon Caricom.

Mas aleu TPK ta sigui insistí pa nos derecho na Nashonnan Uní pa e siguiente 3 motibunan.

1: Na 10-10-10, kambio a wòrdu hasí na artíkulo 1, vershon Ingles ku ta bisa lo siguiente; “The Kingdom shall consist of the Countries of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten.”

2: Willem Alexander na Seshon 74 di Asamblea General, 24 di sèptèmber 2019. Durante un debate na asamblea general, a duna di konosé ku e ta orguyoso di por representá i kompartí ku Reino hulandes ta konsistí di kuater pais unu den Oropa kual ta Hulanda i tres den Karibe kual ta outónomo: Aruba, Curaçao i Sint Maarten.

3: Den un nota diplomátiko e Minister di Asuntunan Eksterno, drs. Maxime Verhagen a manda pa Sekretario General di Nashonnan Uní, fechá 29 di sèptèmber 2010: “The Netherlands Antilles will cease to exist as a part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. From that date onwards, the Kingdom will consist of four parts: the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten”.

TPK sigui enfatisá ku tur gobièrnu ku ta i lo sigui representá Pais Kòrsou tin di sigui kana e kaminda via Nashonnan Uní. Sra. Van Huffelen a splika den su karta na Pro Sualiga ku ora tin difikultat entre leinan, ta esun mas haltu ta konta. Pues e lei di Nashonnan Uní. Nos tin ku stòp di laga gobièrnu Hulandes sigui hasi manera ku ta e ta representá tur pais den Reino.