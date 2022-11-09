PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ E EMBAHADOR DI REINO NA REPÚBLIKA DI SANTO DOMINGO
PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ E EMBAHADOR
DI REINO NA REPÚBLIKA DI SANTO DOMINGO
Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a risibí e Embahador di Reino na Repúblika di Santo Domingo sr. Frank Keurhorst dia 7 di novèmber 2022.
E bishita aki tabata unu di kortesia kaminda Promé Minister sr. Pisas tabatin e oportunidat pa sera konosí ku e Embahador sr. Keurhorst i alabes toka algun tema.
Temanan ku a keda trata tabata entreotro Visa, kolaborashon i koperashon di parti di Embahada, ekonomia i MoU (Memorandum di Entedimentu) nan ku a keda será ku Repúblika di Santo Domingo.
E Embahador tabatin diferente kombersashon ku diferente otro Minister di Gabinete Pisas II i alabes otro instansianan manera KvK, Cinex, Curinde, CTB i CPA, e.o.
E kombersashon a tuma lugá den un ambiente hopi ameno.
