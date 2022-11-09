November 9, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ E EMBAHADOR DI REINO NA REPÚBLIKA DI SANTO DOMINGO

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ E EMBAHADOR

DI REINO NA REPÚBLIKA DI SANTO DOMINGO

 

Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a risibí e Embahador di Reino na Repúblika di Santo Domingo sr. Frank Keurhorst dia 7 di novèmber 2022.

 

E bishita aki tabata unu di kortesia kaminda Promé Minister sr. Pisas tabatin e oportunidat pa sera konosí ku e Embahador sr. Keurhorst i alabes toka algun tema.

Temanan ku a keda trata tabata entreotro Visa, kolaborashon i koperashon di parti di Embahada, ekonomia i MoU (Memorandum di Entedimentu) nan ku a keda será ku Repúblika di Santo Domingo.

 

E Embahador tabatin diferente kombersashon ku diferente otro Minister di Gabinete Pisas II i alabes otro instansianan manera KvK, Cinex, Curinde, CTB i CPA, e.o.

 

E kombersashon a tuma lugá den un ambiente hopi ameno.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: ACCION HUMILDE Y SERVICIAL DI PROME MINISTER DI ARUBA 

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: 2021: AÑA DI RECUPERACION “Ban traha hunto cu positivismo pa un meta: Aruba”

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Dangui Oduber Recordando 2 aña di Covid-19 Ora Aruba ta uni pa un causa nos ta logra cosnan sobre humano

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: