CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q3 2022

Willemstad, 9 November, 2022 – CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao. During this event, the third quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Landhuis Chobolobo, Don Caribe, Curaflame, Sea Aquarium.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality and tourism industry. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

“Tourism is a vital part of our economy, and they are the ones making people smile when they

come to visit our beautiful Dushi Korsou. Their hard work and dedication ensures that people visit

us, tell their friends and family about us and hopefully come back to our beautiful island”. Shares CHATA Board Member Mimi Luttge.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 3rd quarter of 2022:

Nomination Employee Company Position Avila Beach Hotel Vladimir de la Croes Maintenance Attendant Baoase Luxury Resort O’Neill Rodriguez Zelfstandig werkend Kok Curacao Dolphin Academy N.V. Eline Noteboom Marketing & PR Medewerker Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Anasarah Jansen Room Attendant Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Norverick Doorson Recreation Agent Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Nashaira Bernabela Chef de Partie Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Caresse Thiel HR Business Partner CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Tadeo Hidalgo Commis Chef CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Dianali Concepcion Purchasing Clerk Dive Center Scuba Do Bjorn Brobbel Dive Instructor Don Caribe Naïsha Boutisma Store Manager

Supervisor Company Position Avila Beach Hotel Tysenne Blanken F&B Supervisor Baoase Luxury Resort Jessica Veldkamp Supervisor Housekeeping Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Gianni Hermans Sr. Catering Sales Manager / Wedding Specialist (manager) Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Raygene Brion F&B Server (Associate) Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Valerie Ible Steward Curacao Public Aquarium N.V. Meling Rosales Retail Coordinator CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Maycheline Dorothea Security Supervisor CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Genivienne Betrian Payroll Supervisor Dive Center Scuba Do Roderick Schmitz Assistant Manager

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Landhuis Chobolobo, Don Caribe, Curaflame, Sea Aquarium.

