TUI VERWELKOMT GROEP NIEUWE LOKALE CABIN ATTENDANTS
Willemstad/Rijswijk, 11 november 2022 – Tijdens een officiële uitreiking op het hoofkantoor van TUI Dutch Caribbean in Willemstad hebben 18 nieuwe TUI fly cabin attendants vandaag hun ‘Wing’ gekregen. Dat betekent dat ze de opleiding tot cabin attendant bij TUI fly succesvol hebben afgesloten en nu als cabin crew aan de slag kunnen. Deze groep enthousiaste nieuwe collega’s wordt specifiek ingezet op de route tussen Curaçao en Amsterdam. TUI kiest heel bewust voor uitbreiding van het team van lokale Curaçaose crew. Met hun hartelijkheid, service en talenkennis zorgen ze voor een vertrouwd gevoel bij de passagiers aan boord.
Willemstad/Rijswijk, 11 di novèmber – Durante di un seremonia ofisial na e kantor prinsipal di TUI Dutch Caribbean establesé na Willemstad, Kòrsou, 18 ‘cabin attends’ nobo di TUI fly a risibí nan ‘Wing’. Esaki ta nifiká ku nan a konkluí nan estudio di ‘cabin attendant’ na TUI ku éksito i nan ta kla pa por kuminsá funshoná komo parti di e tripulante na bordo di TUI. E grupo di kolega entusiasmá aki lo ta dediká pa laborá spesífikamente riba e ruta entre Kòrsou i Amsterdam. Konsientemente TUI a opta pa amplia su tim lokal di tripulante lokal. Ku nan karisma, servisio i konosementu di idioma nan ta perkurá pa trese un sintimentu kaluroso i konfortabel serka e pasaheronan na bordo.
