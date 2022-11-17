Eksitoso edishon di kues Big Live Nature Quiz Kids

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a kaba di presentá e kues Big Live Nature Quiz pa hóben, den kategoria di edat di 12-14, ku ta biba na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Maarten i Statia. Ku 134 tim di 1-4 hungadó di rònt e islanan di Karibe Hulandes den kompetensia ku otro, e evento tabata un gran oportunidat pa trese naturalesa den klas na skol. Despues di hopi pregunta emoshonante i interesante tokante naturalesa, un tim di Sint Maarten a gana.

Esfuerso di tur e islanan

E edishon di e kues Big Live Nature Quiz-pa hóben, ta un wega online ku hopi pregunta tokante kos chikitu di naturalesa ku DCNA ta presentá i ku skolnan sekundario rònt Karibe Hulandes ta hunga. E kues ta un berdadero trabou di tur e islanan: kreá pa i ku kontribushon di e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes inkluso e organisashonnan di konservashon (parkenan), skolnan sekundario ku spònsernan lokal i Dutch Caribbean TV. E preguntanan di e kues ta disponibel na 4 idioma: ingles, hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento. Pa motibu ku tabatin skol será, riba algun di e islanan relashoná ku e situashon di wer, a posponé e kues pa un siman i el a tuma lugá den e siman di 15 di novèmber.

Ganadónan

Tabatin 134 tim ku a tuma parti. E tim ganadó na promé lugá ta e tim, ‘Kenatra Palarchie’, di Sint Maarten ku a gana un paseo ku riba boto di bela pa bai snòrkel rònt di nan isla, durante kua nos ta sigur ku nan por duna nan kompañeronan riba boto un kantidat di informashon tokante aspektonan chikitu di e naturalesa marino ku nan ta mira. Tabatin tambe diferente premio lokal disponibel pa e ganadónan di kada isla. E mihó tim di Boneiru tabata ‘Lions’. di Kòrsou tabata ‘4×4’, di Saba ‘Perros’, di Statia ‘Fun-tastic four’ i di St Maarten ‘Kenatra Palarchie’. DCNA ta felisitá tur e timnan akí ku nan konosementu impreshonante tokante aspektonan chikitu di naturalesa!

Espesienan ku ta kore peliger di ekstinshon

E kues di e aña akí tabatin tambe pregunta tokante animal i mata denter di Karibe Hulandes, ku ta kore peliger di ekstinshon. Di flornan raro te ku palabrua ku ta biba den buraku, e kues akí a kubri un presentashon kompletu di habitante di e islanan, ilustrando e bida di naturalesa ekstraordinario rònt e islanan.

Un Evento anual grátis pa Adulto i Hóben

A krea e kues Big Live Nature Quiz pa siña siudadanonan tokante naturalesa na un manera plasentero i interaktivo pa desaroyá orguyo pa e naturalesa di e islanan, pa sostené aktividat ku ta benefisioso pa naturalesa, sostené proyektonan di e parkenan di naturalesa i pa trese hende den Karibe Hulandes den kontakto ku otro. Esaki ta un evento anual grátis pa adulto i hóben for di aña 2020.

E kues Big Live Nature Quiz ta haña supsidio di e Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) i e aktividatnan di DCNA ta haña supsidio di Postcode Loterij di Hulanda. Premionan lokal tin komo spònser Gio’s Bonaire, Rumba Café i El Mundo.

No pèrdè e siguiente Big Live Nature Quiz

E siguiente edishon pa adulto ta planeá pa aprel 2023 i esun pa hóben pa novèmber 2023. Sigui nos informashon via e kuentanan di DCNA riba medionan sosial – Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) i http://www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org pa mas detaye.

Succesvolle editie van de Big Live Nature Quiz Kids

Kralendijk, Bonaire-17 November 2022- De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) heeft zojuist de Big Live Nature Quiz georganiseerd voor jongeren van 12-14 jaar die wonen op Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten en Sint Eustatius. Met 134 teams (bestaande uit 1 tot 4 kinderen) die streden vanuit de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden, was het evenement een geweldige kans om de natuur in de klaslokalen te brengen. Na vele spannende natuurvragen won een team op Sint Maarten.

Multi-eiland project

De Big Live Nature Quiz-kids-editie is een live online natuurtrivia-spel dat wordt gehost door de DCNA en wordt gespeeld op middelbare scholen in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. De quiz is een echte teamprestatie met meerdere eilanden: gemaakt en ondersteund door de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden, waaronder de natuurbeschermingsorganisaties (parken), middelbare scholen, (lokale) sponsors en de Dutch Caribbean TV. De quizvragen zijn in 4 talen: Engels, Nederlands, Papiamentu en Papiamento. Vanwege het extreme weer en de schoolsluitingen op sommige eilanden werd de quiz een week uitgesteld en vond het uiteindelijk plaats op 15 november.

Winnaars

In het totaal deden 134 teams mee. Het eerste team, ‘Kenatra Palarchie’, won een zeil- en snorkeltrip rondom hun eiland, waarvan we zeker weten dat ze hun medezeilers zullen trakteren op veel interessante weetjes over het onderwaterleven dat ze zien. Ook zijn er verschillende lokale prijzen beschikbaar voor de eilandwinnaars. Het hoogst scorende team was ‘Lions’ voor Bonaire, ‘4×4’ voor Curaçao, ‘Perros’ voor Saba, ‘Fun-tastic four’ voor Sint Eustatius en ‘Kenatra Palarchie’ voor Sint Maarten. DCNA wil alle teams feliciteren met hun indrukwekkende trivia-kennis!

Bedreigde soorten

De quiz van dit jaar bevatte vragen over de bedreigde dieren en planten in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. Van zeldzame bloemen tot uilen, deze quiz liet de unieke en buitengewone dieren in het wild op de eilanden zien.

Jaarlijks gratis evenement voor volwassenen en jongeren

De Big Live Nature Quiz is gemaakt om burgers op een leuke en interactieve manier over de natuur te leren, om trots te zijn op de dieren in het wild op de eilanden, natuurvriendelijke praktijken te ondersteunen, de projecten van de natuurparken te ondersteunen en om mensen in de het Nederlands Caribisch gebied met elkaar in contact te brengen. Dit is een jaarlijks gratis evenement voor volwassenen en jongeren sinds 2020.

De Big Live Nature Quiz wordt gesubsidieerd door het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) en de DCNA-activiteiten worden ondersteund door de Nationale Postcode Loterij. Lokale prijzen werden gesponsord door Gio’s Bonaire, Rumba Café en El Mundo.

Doe mee aan de volgende Big Live Nature Quiz

De volgende editie voor volwassenen staat gepland voor april 2023 en voor jongeren in november 2023. Volg de DCNA social media accounts Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) en http://www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org voor meer informatie.

Exitoso Edicion di Big Live Nature Quiz Kids

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a caba di organisa e concurso Big Live Nature Quiz pa hoben di 12 pa 14 aña, cu ta biba na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, Sint Maarten y Sint Eustatius. Cu 134 ekipo consisti di 1-4 hungado competiendo na e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes, e evento tabata un gran oportunidad pa hiba naturalesa den e klasnan. Despues di hopi emocionante ronda di pregunta tocante naturalesa, un ekipo di Sint Maarten a gana.

Esfuerso di varios isla

E edicion Big Live Nature Quiz-kids ta un wega di trivia online en vivo tocante naturalesa organisa pa DCNA y hunga na e scolnan secundario di henter Caribe Hulandes. E cuestionario ta un berdadero esfuerso di ekipo di varios isla: crea y respalda pa e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes, incluyendo e organisacionnan di conservacion di naturalesa (parkenan), scolnan secundario y e patrocinadonan (local) y television di Caribe Hulandes. E preguntanan di e cuestionario tabata disponibel den 4 idioma: Ingles, Hulandes, Papiamento y Papiamentu. Debi na e clima extremo y ceramento di e scolnan na algun di e islanan, e concurso a keda posponi te dia 15 di november.

Ganadonan

A competi 134 ekipo. E gran ekipo ganado ‘Kenatra Palarchie’ di Sint Maarten a gana un biahe di zeil y snorkel rond di su isla, y nos ta sigur cu nan a trata nan compañenan nabegante cu hopi dato interesante tocante bida marino cu nan ta mira. Tambe tabatin varios premio local disponibel pa e ganadonan di e isla. E miho ekipo pa Boneiro tabata ‘Lions’. Pa Corsou ‘4×4’, pa Saba ‘Perros’, pa St Eustatius ‘Fun-tastic four’ y pa St Maarten ‘Kenatra Palarchie’. DCNA kier a felicita tur e ekiponan pa nan impresionante conocemiento di trivia!

Especie den peliger

E cuestionario di e aña aki tabata inclui pregunta tocante bestia y mata den peliger di extincion den Caribe Hulandes. Desde flor straño te na shoco, e cuestionario a cubri un gran cantidad di habitante di e isla, mustrando bida silvestre unico y extraordinario na tur e islanan.

Evento anual gratis pa adulto y hoben

A crea Concurso Big Live Nature Quiz pa siña e ciudadanonan tocante naturalesa na un manera divertido y interactivo, planta orguyo pa bida salvahe di e islanan, apoya practica respetuoso cu e naturalesa, apoya e proyectonan di e parkenan natural y atrae hende di Caribe Hulandes pa tin contacto entre nan. Esaki ta un evento anual gratis pa adulto y hoben desde 2020.

Big Live Nature Quiz ta gradici na Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad Alimentaria (LNV) y e actividadnan di DCNA ta conta cu apoyo di Loteria di Codigo Postal Hulandes. E premionan local tabata amablemente patrocina pa Gio’s Boneiro, Rumba Cafe y El Mundo.

No perde e proximo Big Live Nature Quiz

E proximo edicion pa adulto ta plania pa april di 2023 y pa hoben na november di 2023. Sigui e cuentanan di red social di DCNA: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) y http://www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org pa obtene mas detaye.

Successful Edition of the Big Live Nature Quiz Kids

Kralendijk, Bonaire- 17th of November 2022- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) just hosted the Big Live Nature Quiz for young people, aged 12-14, living on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius. With 134 participating teams (consisting of 1 to 4 kids per team) competing from across the six Dutch Caribbean islands, the event was a great opportunity to bring nature into the classrooms. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Sint Maarten won.

Multi-island effort

The Big Live Nature Quiz- kids edition is a live online nature trivia game hosted by DCNA and played in high schools across the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the nature conservation organizations (parks), high schools, (local) sponsors, and Dutch Caribbean TV. The quiz questions were made available in 4 languages: English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento. Due to the extreme weather and school closures on some of the islands, the quiz was postponed for a week, to November 15th.

Winners

There were 134 teams competing. The first-place team, ‘Kenatra Palarchie’, won a sailing and snorkeling trip around Sint Maarten, on which we are sure they will treat their fellow sailors with lots of interesting trivia facts about the marine life they see. Also, several local prizes were available for the island winners. The highest scoring team was ‘Lions’ for Bonaire, ‘4×4’ for Curacao, ‘Perros’ for Saba, ‘Fun-tastic four’ for St Eustatius, and ‘Kenatra Palarchie’ for St Maarten. DCNA would like to congratulate all the teams on their impressive trivia knowledge!

Endangered Species

This year’s quiz included questions about the endangered animals and plants within the Dutch Caribbean. From rare flowers to burrowing owls, this quiz covered a whole host of island inhabitants, showcasing the unique and extraordinary wildlife across the islands.

Yearly Free Event for Adults and youth

The Big Live Nature Quiz is created to teach citizens about nature in a fun and interactive way, to instill pride in the islands’ wildlife, support nature-friendly practices, support the projects of the nature parks, and to bring people in the Dutch Caribbean into contact with each other. This is a free annual event for adults and youth since 2020.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is subsidized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and the DCNA activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery. Local prizes were kindly sponsored by Gio’s Bonaire, Rumba Café and El Mundo.

Don’t Miss the next Big Live Nature Quiz

The next edition for adults is planned for April 2023 and for youth in November 2023. Follow along with the DCNA social media accounts- Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) and http://www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org for more details.