Kuepo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta reakshona den akuerdo ku Ministerio Públiko tokante informashon inkorekto i filtrá di un kaso di lei penal. / Korps Politie Caribisch Nederand reageert in afstemming met het Openbaar Ministerie over onjuiste en gelekte informatie uit lopend onderzoek.

Kuepo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta reakshona den akuerdo ku Ministerio Públiko tokante informashon inkorekto i filtrá di un kaso di lei penal.

Ayera, djaweps 17 di novèmber un informashon a wòrdu publiká den media tokante un kaso di lei penal. Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense a emití e promé komunikado di prensa en konekshon ku e kaso aki. E motibu di e komunikado aki pa aklara e informashon ku ku a publiká den media, kual evidentemente ta basá riba informashon filtrá i a resultá ta parsialmente inkorekto i ta sugestivo.

Den akuerdo ku Ministerio Públiko nos ke duna mas informashon obhetivo tokante e investigashon aki pa medio di e komunikado aki.

E personanan envolví, tin dos outo ku normalmente no sa pone na lòk. Mienstras e doñonan tabata limpia nan outo, nan a enkontrá un pakete ku tabata kontené un supstansia probablemente narkótiko. E investigashon mester determiná esaki ainda. E personanan envolví a informá polis inmediatamente i polis a konfiská e supstansia i mesora a kuminsá un investigashon na e sitio. E departamento di investigashon a kuminsá un investigashon kaminda a disidí den palabrashon ku fiskal di Ministerio Publiko pa tene un entrada hudisial. Durante un entrada hudisial por kolektá prueba, pero tambe e por sirbi komo medio pa libera e personanan envolví di sospecho. A skucha ambos kehadó komo testigu den e kaso aki pasobra na e momentunan aki no tin ningun prueba ku ta señalá ku nan tabata tin konosementu di e pakete den nan outo. Ademas, manera a menshoná previamente, nan ta esnan ku a notifiká polis. E imagen kreá den media ku a duna e personanan envolví un trato diferente for di esun ku otronan ta risibí, ta kompletamente inkorekto.

Naturalmente e investigashon di e origen di e pakete ta andando. Pa e motibu aki no por duna mas informashon tokante e desaroyo di e kaso pa no perhudiká e investigashon.

Desafortunadamente e situashon aki ta demostrá ku informashon delikado di un investigashon penal a filtra pa media. Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ke agregá un komentario tokante esaki tambe. Filtrashon di un investigashon ku ta andando ta preokupante i ta afektá e konfiansa den e kuerpo den su totalidat. Esaki ta bai kontra e obligashonan pa lei di tur empleado ku a firma un deklarashon di konfidensialidat. E deber di konfidensialidat ta algu importante riba kual siudadanonan mester por konfia. Konfidensialidat ta eksistí pa sostené un bon investigashon i e interés di siudadanonan. Di e forma aki e filtrashon ta afektá integridat di e kuerpo.

Empleadonan ku ta filtra informashon no solamente ta kometé delito, pero tambe ta daña integridat i e aspekto di e kuerpo, suidadanonan, nan koleganan i finalmente nan mes.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force responds in coordination with Public Prosecutor’s Office on inaccurate and leaked information from an ongoing investigation.

Yesterday, on Thursday, the 17th of November, a report appeared in the media about an ongoing criminal investigation. In connection with this, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force already issued an initial press release yesterday because it appeared that the reporting, apparently based on leaked information, was partly factually incorrect but in any case suggestive.

In coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, we would like to provide you through this press release some more factual information regarding this investigation.

The individuals involved, had two cars that were not locked. While cleaning the car, the car owners found a package containing what is suspected to be narcotics. Further investigation should prove this further. Those involved immediately informed the police, who then immediately started an investigation at the scene and confiscated the package in question. A further investigation was then started by the Investigation Department, which, after consultation with the prosecutor on duty at the Public Prosecutor’s Office, decided to conduct a search of the house. After all, by conducting a search, evidence can be gathered but such a search can also further exculpate those involved. The reporters involved were both heard as witnesses in this case because there is currently no indication that those involved had any knowledge of this package in their car. Furthermore, and as already mentioned, they are precisely the ones who informed the police. The picture painted in the media that these people were treated differently than others in other situations is therefore absolutely incorrect.

Naturally, the further investigation into the origin of the package continues. In the interest of the investigation, we cannot make any further announcements regarding the status of the investigation.

This matter has unfortunately once again revealed that sensitive information from a criminal investigation has been leaked to the media. The KPCN would like to comment on this as well. Leaks from ongoing investigations are unquestionably troubling. It affects the reliability of the Force as a whole and violates the legal obligation of every employee with a duty of confidentiality. This duty of confidentiality is an important one for every professional and is something that citizens should be able to rely on. After all, confidentiality exists precisely in the interest of good investigation and thus in the interest of all citizens. In doing so, leaks affect the internal integrity of the Force.

Those with duty of confidentiality who leak information not only commit a criminal offense but also damage the integrity and prestige of the Force, citizens, their colleagues and ultimately themselves

Korps Politie Caribisch Nederand reageert in afstemming met het Openbaar Ministerie over onjuiste en gelekte informatie uit lopend onderzoek.

Gisteren, op donderdag 17 november verscheen er een bericht in de media over een lopend strafrechtelijk onderzoek. In verband hiermee heeft het Korps Politie Carisch Nederland gisteren al een eerste persbericht naar buiten gebracht omdat bleek dat de berichtgeving, kennelijk gebaseerd op gelekte informatie, deels feitelijk onjuist was maar in ieder geval suggestief.

In afstemming met het Openbaar Ministerie willen we u met dit bericht wat meer feitelijke informatie aanleveren met betrekking tot dit onderzoek.

De betrokken personen, hadden twee auto’s die niet afgesloten worden. Bij een schoonmaakbeurt van de auto werd door de eigenaren van de auto een pakketje aangetroffen met daarin vermoedelijk verdovende middelen. Nader onderzoek moet dit nog verder aantonen. De betrokkenen hebben hierop direct de politie geïnformeerd die daarop direct ter plaatse een onderzoek heeft ingesteld en het bewuste pakket in beslag hebben genomen. Door de afdeling opsporing is vervolgens een nader onderzoek gestart, waarbij na overleg met de dienstdoende officier van justitie van het Openbaar Ministerie besloten is om een huiszoeking te doen. Door huiszoeking te doen kan immers bewijs verzameld worden maar zo’n huiszoeking kan ook verder ontlastend werken voor de betrokkenen. De betrokken melders zijn beiden gehoord als getuige in deze zaak omdat er momenteel geen enkele aanwijzing is dat betrokken wetenschap hadden van dit pakketje in hun auto. Sterker nog en zoals al eerder benoemd zijn zij nu juist degene die de politie geïnformeerd hebben. Het in de media geschetste beeld dat met deze betrokken anders zou worden omgegaan, dan in andere situaties is daarom absoluut niet juist.

Vanzelfsprekend loopt het verdere onderzoek naar de herkomst van het pakketje gewoon door. Over de stand van het onderzoek kunnen we in het belang van dat onderzoek verder geen mededelingen doen.

Uit deze kwestie is helaas wederom gebleken dat gevoelige informatie vanuit het strafrechtelijk onderzoek gelekt is naar de media. Het KPCN hecht er aan om ook hier een opmerking over te maken. Lekken uit lopende onderzoeken is zondermeer verontrustend. Het raakt de betrouwbaarheid van het Korps in het geheel en is in strijd met de wettelijke verplichting van iedere medewerker met een geheimhoudingsplicht. Deze geheimhoudingsplicht is een belangrijk gegeven voor iedere professional en is iets waar burgers op moeten kunnen vertrouwen. Geheimhouding bestaat immers juist in het belang van goede opsporing en daarmee in het belang van alle burgers. Daarmee raakt lekken de interne integriteit van het Korps.

Geheimhouders die informatie lekken plegen niet alleen een strafbaar feit maar beschadigen ook de integriteit en het aanzien van het Korps, de burgers, hun collega’s en uiteindelijk ook zichzelf.