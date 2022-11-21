Bishitá Renaissance Mall dianan 24, 25 i 26 di Novèmber

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA KOMBERTÍ BLACK FRIDAY CAR SHOW DEN UN OPORTUNIDAT DI ORO PA BO KUMINSÁ AÑA DEN UN OUTO NOBO

Willemstad, 22 di Novèmber 2022 – CIBC FirstCaribbean ta komprondé ku bo ke kuminsá bo aña nobo den gran forma. Bo mes outo nobo sigur ta un forma pa demonstrá esaki.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta ofresé un oportunidat di oro na tur esnan ku bishitá e Black Friday Car Show Djaweps 24, Djabièrnè 25 i Djasabra 26 di Novèmber na Renaisance Mall.

Mientras ku Crown Automotives, Ultimate Automobiles i AutoCity lo presentá nan modèlnan di outo mas nobo, CIBC FirstCAribbean lo ofresé su persentahe di interés riba fiansa pa outo di mas abou pa e aña aki, komo speshal di Black Friday, finansiamentu te ku 7 aña i aprobashon rápido di bo petishon pa fiansa.

Anto esei no ta tur kos. Esnan ku bishitá e show di outo por spera mas benefisio di sorpresa ora nan bishitá CIBC FirstCaribbean su stènt na e show di outo. Esaki ta e kombinashon perfekto den un solo evento pa dal paso konkreto pa bo yega na e outo di bo soño.

CIBC FirstCarbbean ta invitá bo pa bishitá e Black Friday Car Show debí ku esaki ta bo oportunidat di oro ku bo no por faya pa bo por drenta aña nobo ku un muestra konkreto ku bo 2023 ta bira bo aña pa selebrá.

Visit Renaissance Mall on November 24th, 25th and 26th

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WILL TURN THE BLACK FRIDAY CAR SHOW INTO YOUR GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO START THE YEAR IN A BRAND-NEW CAR

Willemstad, 22 November 2022 – CIBC FirstCaribbean understands your determination to start the new year with a bang. Driving a new car into the new year would certainly fit the bill.

CIBC FirstCaribbean will be offering a golden opportunity to all those visiting the Black Friday Car show next Thursday 24th, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th of November at the Renaissance Mall.

While Crown Automotives, Ultimate Automobiles and AutoCity will be showcasing and offering their latest models of cars, CIBC FirstCaribbean will be offering the lowest interest rates of this year as a special Black Friday rate, financing up to 7 years and fast approval of your request.

And that’s not all. Those visiting the car show can also expect even more surprise benefits which the bank will be offering to those who visit its booth during the car show. This is the perfect combination in one single event for you to kick start your next move to that car you have been dreaming about.

CIBC FirstCaribbean invites you to visit the Black Friday Car Show as this is a golden opportunity you can’t miss to start your new year with a clear statement of your determination to make 2023 a year to celebrate.