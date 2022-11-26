From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 25th november, 2022

Police officers received bulletproof vests

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the St. Maarten Police Force received much needed body armor for all its police officers. This project was made came together with the cooperation of two individuals who were instrumental the process of making this donation possible , namely Mr. Jonathan Bobbett and his Team Leader Mr. Jason Brisebois who are veterans of the American military.

Aside from providing the vests to KPSM personnel, a two-day seminar and demonstration was conducted by the supplier regarding how best to maintain the bulletproof vests to prolong their service life.

The Management Team of KPSM would like to take this opportunity to thank all the individuals who made it possible for police personnel to be able to operate in a safer environment.

Domestic violence incident a gas staton in Col-Bay

Officers of the detective department are presently investigating an incident that occurred on the night of Nov. 23, 2022, at a gas station on Union road.

At approximately 10 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of a lady lying unconscious on the ground at the gas station. A patrol was dispatched to the location.

It later emerged that the victim with the initials M.R.K was shoved out of her boyfriend’s vehicle after an altercation.

The victim was later treated by ambulance paramedics and subsequently filed a domestic violence report with the criminal investigation department, which is still ongoing.