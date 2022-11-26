GOVERNOR BALY VISITS PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten (November 25, 2022) – On Tuesday 22 November 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport welcomed His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly for an introductory visit. Welcoming His Excellency were Brian Mingo, CEO and Ben van der Klift, CFO of PJIAE N.V.

Following a mandatory safety briefing by Ballast Nedam International Airport (BNIP), Governor Baly was given an in-depth presentation about the redevelopment efforts, a budgetary overview, and future innovations of the state-of-the-art terminal building.

CEO Brian Mingo: ‘On behalf of the Management Board and shareholders I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Governor for his introductory visit. It is really important for us to show the progress we have made thus far, but also to share the challenges that lie ahead of us. Together with Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) we are fully committed to deliver the new departure hall before the season next year in 2023’.

“Under the circumstances and taking into consideration the challenges and setbacks, I’m optimistic about the progress being made at the Princess Juliana International Airport,” stated His Excellency Governor Baly.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean. It is the most important airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barths, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis and Tortola. The airport is one of the largest employers on the island. It has 277 workers and 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2022 the Sint Maarten airport expects to handle 1.2 million passengers and 54.000 aircraft movements. The reconstruction works of the airport have started in September 2021. The new departure hall will be ready in 2023. Contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects is actively seeking cooperation with local people and companies which is essential for socio-economic recovery of Sint Maarten.

Historic Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially opened by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006 her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. In 2017 the airport was hit by Hurricane Irma (Cat 5) In January 2020 Princess Juliana International Airport signed the WorldBank/EIB loan to reconstruct the terminal. In July 2021 Ballast Nedam International Project signed the contract to start the reconstruction.