(Video) Anthony A. CARTY hoben ku a wordu asesina na Aruba
UN HOBEN ASESINA DILANTI EX-SAND BAR Y TIN UN DETENCION.
Pa mas o menos 1:25am Central di Polis ta haya informacion cu tabata tin pelea cu a termina cu tiramento na altura di ex-Sand Bar situa na Palm Beach, Noord.
Na e yegada di e patruya nan ta haya un situacion caotico y mester a pidi esfuerso di mas patruyanan policial. Patruyanan di Oranjestad, Santa Cruz, Noord, San Nicolas y RRT a bin duna nan colega un man.
——Na yegada na hospital dokternan no por a haci muchu mas. Pa 1:36am dokter ta constata fayecemento di e victima Anthony A. CARTY naci na Aruba y tabata tin 31 aña di edad.
Full e area a keda cera pa asina e recherche y polis forensico por haci nan investigacion na e sitio di incidente.
Un rato despues unidad di RRT a detene un persona na un appartement na Saliña y a confisca un Toyota modelo Vitz pendiente di mas investigacion.
You must log in to post a comment.