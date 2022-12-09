December 9, 2022
Nagico & KPSM team up to share holiday joy

In celebrating the festive holiday season, insurance provider Nagico and the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM have teamed up to add joy to the lives of those less fortunate in our  community.

 

KPSM community police officers (CPOs) distribute hams and turkeys to those in need in their assigned districts. This gesture is to help bring joy for the less fortunate for the holiday season.

 

KPSM thanks Nagico for its continuous support in making the season a joyous one every year together with the police force.

