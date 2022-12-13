Agentenan di biahe for di Hulanda a bishitá Kòrsou

pa eksperensiá nos isla pa nan mes

WILLEMSTAD- 13 desèmber, 2022 – Den kuadro di e resien KLM Curaçao Marathon, un total di 20 agente di biahe hulandes a bini Kòrsou pa partisipá na e máratòn i alabes kombiná esaki ku un bishita edukashonal. Durante nan estadia di 5 dia, e agentenan di biahe a haña oportunidat pa inspekshoná vários hotèl i resort i ademas nan a haña chèns di konosé nos sentro di siudat, aria di Bándabou, i tambe disfrutá di nos playanan.

E aña akí a skohe pa banda di laga e agentenan di biahe eksperensiá i sera konosí ku nos kultura i historia pa konsentrá tambe riba 2 tópiko esta merkado di luho i sostenibilidat. A skohe pa e merkado di luho mirando ku diferente di e agensianan di biahe ku a forma parti di e bishita ta bende paketenan spesial pa e segmento di biahero akí. Pa loke ta trata e tema di sostenibilidat, esaki ta algu ku spesialmente último tempu ta hopi importante i ta hañando mas i mas atenshon di biaheronan. Den kuadro di e tema akí a skohe pa entre otro laga e agentenan di biahe kana enbes di usa transporte ora e distansia entre e aktividatnan ku nan mester a bishitá tabata kòrtiku, hasi rekorido den nos sentro di siudat Willemstad riba skuter eléktriko enbes di den bùs i kome na restorant ku ta brinda kuminda saludabel ku ta produsí lokalmente. Tambe e agentenan por a mira e diferente maneranan kon nos barionan, hotèlnan, negoshinan i organisashonnan ta praktikando sostenibilidat den nan seno. Por ehèmpel dor di usa pènelnan solar, muha mata ku awa ku ya a usa, duna turistanan rekuerdonan trahá di material resiklá, i usa bèrdura fresku ku ta plantá den ‘moestuin’ di un hotèl mes.

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta sumamente agradesido di por a organisá e bishita edukashonal akí pa e 20 agentenan di biahe huntu ku KLM. E agensianan di biahe ku a forma parti di e bishita akí ta The Travel Club, Exit Reizen, Reisburo Bilthoven, Travel XL de Kleermaeker, VCK Travel, TUI, Silverjet, Holiday Planners, Reisburo Schoenmaeckers, Reisbureau Schiebroek, D-Reizen i Mijn Reiskennis. E revista di industria di biahe, Travelpro tambe a forma parti di e bishita edukashonal.

Travel agents from the Netherlands visited Curaçao

to experience the island for themselves

WILLEMSTAD- December 13, 2022 – Recently a total of 20 Dutch travel agents came to Curaçao to participate in the KLM Curaçao Marathon, and they combined this trip with an educational visit to explore the island. During their 5-day stay, the travel agents had the opportunity to inspect several hotels and resorts, visit our downtown area and the western side of the island where they were also able to enjoy our beautiful beaches.

This year the choice was made to have the agents experience our culture and history while also concentrating on 2 themes, namely the luxury market and sustainability. The luxury market was chosen because several of the travel agencies that were on this trip sell packages specifically catered towards this segment of travelers. With regards to the sustainability theme, this is something that is very important, especially lately that sustainability is getting increasingly more attention from travelers. In light of this theme, the choice was made among others to have the travel agents walk instead of using transportation when the distance between their activities was short, tour around the capital city of Willemstad on electric scooters instead of using a tour bus, and eat at restaurants that offer healthy, locally produced food. In addition, the agents were able to see the different ways in which our neighborhoods, hotels, businesses and organizations are applying sustainable practices in their own environments. For instance, by using solar panels, watering plants with used water, offering tourists giveaways made from recycled material, and using fresh vegetables that were grown in a hotel’s own vegetable garden.

The Curaçao Tourist Board is pleased to have been able to organize this educational trip for the 20 travel agents, together with KLM. The travel agencies that were part of this trip are The Travel Club, Exit Reizen, Reisburo Bilthoven, Travel XL de Kleermaeker, VCK Travel, TUI, Silverjet, Holiday Planners, Reisburo Schoenmaeckers, Reisbureau Schiebroek, D-Reizen and Mijn Reiskennis. Travel industry magazine, Travelpro was also part of the educational trip.