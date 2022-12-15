Konseho di Atministrashon di asosiashon mundial prestigioso di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial ta aprobá nombramentu durante seshon ordinario na Belgrado, Servia

SER Kòrsou: próksimo presidente di AICESIS

WILLEMSTAD, 15 di desèmber 2022 – Konseho Sosial-Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou lo presidí e Asosiashon Internashonal di Konsehonan Ekonómiko i Sosial i Institushonnan Similar (AICESIS) pa e periodo 2023-2025. Esaki a ser akordá dor di e Konseho di Atministrashon di AICESIS durante su seshon ordinario, ku tuma lugá dia 2 di desèmber último, na Belgrado, kapital di Repúblika di Servia. E reunion di e Konseho di Atministrashon di e asosiashon mundial prestigioso aki a konta ku delegadonan di 14 di su miembronan for di tur kontinente, ku tabata físikamente presente o a partisipá virtualmente o a duna un mandato. Tambe tabata tin opservadornan di paisnan manera Hungria i Perú. Organisashon Internashonal di Trabou (ILO) a asistí den su kapasidat komo konsehero.

Durante e seshon di e Konseho di Atministrashon, SER di Kòrsou, ku tambe ta miembro di e órgano statutario aki, tabata físikamente representá riba nivel tékniko pa e direktor/sekretario general drs. Raul Henriquez i mr. Miloushka Sboui-Racamy, konsehero prinsipal enkargá ku asuntunan internashonal. E konseho a ser informá ku, despues di a konsultá debidamente ku tur konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial di e region di Latino Amérika i di Karibe, ku ta miembronan di AICESIS, a bai di akuerdo ku postulashon di SER di Kòrsou komo kandidato pa presidensia di AICESIS pa e periodo 2023-2025. Señor Henríquez a lesa e karta ofisial riba esaki i a entreg’é na e Sekretario General di e Asosiashon.

Konforme artíkulo 8, insiso 1, i artíkulo 7, insiso 3, di e Statutonan di AICESIS, e presidensia di e asosiashon ta sirkulá kada dos aña entre e kontinentenan. Aktualmente e presidensia di AICESIS ta den man di e region Asia, Eurasia i Medio Oriente. E kargo aki lo pasa pa e region di Latino Amérika i di Karibe, kaminda SER di Kòrsou efektivamente, den representashon di nos region, lo ser nombrá ofisialmente durante e próksimo Asamblea General di AICESIS, ku ta premirá di tuma lugá na Moscow, dianan 26 i 27 di òktober di 2023.

SER di Kòrsou, for di aña 2017, ta miembro di e Konseho di Atministrashon di AICESIS i ta enkargá tambe ku e visesekretaria di AICESIS pa region di Latino Amérika i di Karibe. Ophetivo prinsipal di e asosiashon, ku ta mantené lasonan di trabou estrecho ku ILO, Komité Sosioekonómiko di Nashonnan Uní (ECOSOC) i Komité Ekonómiko i Sosial di Union Europeo (CESE), ta pa fomentá i promové diálogo i interkambio entre su miembronan i, na nivel mas amplio, fomentá diálogo entre interlokutornan sosial i ekonómiko na mundu. AICESIS, ku tin su sede statutario na Den Haag, Hulanda, ta fomentá kreashon di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial den estadonan nashonal ku no ta disponé ainda di nan i ta kontribuí, pa medio di interkambio di trabou i organisashon di enkuentronan, na prosperidat i desaroyo ekonómiko di pueblonan, rèspèt mutuo, pas i sosiedatnan sivil demokrátiko konforme prinsipionan di Nashonnan Uní i e Deklarashon Universal di Derechonan Humano i tambe na e prinsipionan i derechinan fundamental di empleo manera ankrá den diferente konvenshonnan i rekomendashonnan di ILO.

AICESIS ta konsistí di mas ku 70 miembro, ku ta konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial i institushonnan similar ku ta liderá diálogo sosial den nan respektivo paisnan. E repartishon den e asosiashon entre e diferente regionnan ta lo siguiente: 18% di miembronan ta konsehonan di Latino Amerika i Karibe; 36% ta konsehonan Europeo; 30% ta konsehonan Afrikano i 16% ta representá e region di Asia/Eurasia i Medio Oriente. E asosiashon tin miembronan ordinario, opservadornan i miembronan asosiá manera organisashonnan i institushonnan internashonal. AICESIS a ser fundá na yüli 1999 na Port Louis, Mauritius. Su sede prinsipal ta na Bruselas, Bèlgika.

Konkretamente e presidensia lo trese kuné pa SER di Kòrsou, ku ta un pais insular chikí den desaroyo den region karibeño, pa un periodo di dos aña, entrante fin di òktober 2023, dirigí i presidí AICESIS i fasilitá kooperashon di e asosiashon ku su miembresia i retnan, fomentando i promoviendo e konsepto di diálogo sosial tripartit institushonalisá pa medio di interkambio di bon práktika, organisashon di reunionnan i eventonan internashonal den estrecho kolaborashon ku su sosionan na nivel mundial i nashonal, ku organisashonnan intergubernamental, ku e organismonan menshoná di Nashonnan Uní i di Union Europeo, organisashonnan nashonal ku ta dirigí diálogo i organisashonnan di sosiedat sivil.

Bestuur van prestigieuze wereldwijde vereniging van sociaaleconomische adviesraden akkoord met benoeming tijdens gewone zitting in Belgrado, Servië

SER Curaçao: volgende AICESIS-voorzitter

WILLEMSTAD, 15 december 2022 – De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao wordt voorzitter van de International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) voor de periode 2023-2025. Dit is door het bestuur van AICESIS overeengekomen tijdens de gewone zitting, die op 2 december 2022 in Belgrado, hoofdstad van de Republiek Servië, werd gehouden. Aan de bestuursvergadering namen 14 leden uit alle continenten deel, die fysiek, online of via een mandaat vertegenwoordigd waren, alsmede waarnemers uit Hongarije, Peru en de Internationale Arbeidsorganisatie (ILO).

Tijdens de bestuursvergadering werd de SER van Curaçao, die ook bestuurslid is, op technisch niveau vertegenwoordigd door de directeur/algemeen Secretaris de heer drs. Raul Henriquez en mevrouw mr. Miloushka Sboui-Racamy, senior adviseur belast met internationale zaken. Het bestuur van AICESIS werd meegedeeld dat na overleg met de economische en sociale adviescolleges van Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied, die lid zijn van deze prestigieuze internationale vereniging, is overeengekomen dat de kandidatuur van de SER van Curaçao wordt voorgedragen voor het voorzitterschap van AICESIS voor de periode 2023-2025. De heer Henriquez las de officiële brief voor en overhandigde deze vervolgens aan de secretaris-generaal van de vereniging.

Volgens artikel 8, lid 1, juncto artikel 7, lid 3, van de statuten van AICESIS rouleert het voorzitterschap van de vereniging om de twee jaar tussen de continenten. Momenteel is de regio Azië, Eurazië en het Midden-Oosten voorzitter van AICESIS. Deze positie zal worden overgedragen aan de SER van Curaçao, die Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied vertegenwoordigt, tijdens de volgende Algemene Vergadering die is gepland voor 26-27 oktober 2023 in Moskou.

De SER van Curaçao is sinds 2017 lid van het bestuur van AICESIS en tevens vicesecretaris-generaal van de vereniging voor de Latijns-Amerikaanse en Caribische regio. Het hoofddoel van de vereniging, die nauwe banden heeft met de ILO, de Economische en Sociale Raad van de Verenigde Naties (UN-ECOSOC) en het Europees Economisch en Sociaal Comité (EESC), is het aanmoedigen en bevorderen van de dialoog en uitwisselingen tussen haar leden en, op een breder niveau, het stimuleren van de dialoog tussen economische en sociale partners in de wereld. AICESIS, die haar statutaire zetel in Den Haag, Nederland, heeft, moedigt de oprichting aan van sociaal-economische raden in nationale staten die deze nog niet hebben en draagt, door uitwisseling van werkzaamheden en de organisatie van bijeenkomsten, bij tot de welvaart en de economische ontwikkeling van volkeren en tot het ontstaan, in wederzijds respect voor de vrede, van democratische samenlevingen overeenkomstig de beginselen van de Verenigde Naties en de Universele Verklaring van de Rechten van de Mens, alsmede de fundamentele beginselen en rechten op het werk die door alle lidstaten van de ILO worden onderschreven.

AICESIS telt meer dan 70 leden, namelijk sociaaleconomische raden en soortgelijke instellingen voor sociale dialoog die evenwichtig over de verschillende continenten zijn verdeeld. 18% van de leden zijn raden uit Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied, 36% uit Europa, 30% uit Afrika en 16% uit Azië/Eurazië en het Midden-Oosten. De vereniging heeft gewone leden, waarnemers en geassocieerde leden, zoals internationale organisaties en instellingen. AICESIS werd opgericht in juli 1999 in Port Louis, Mauritius. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Brussel, België.

Concreet houdt het voorzitterschap in dat de SER van Curaçao, een small island development state in het Caribisch gebied en lid van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden, voor een periode van twee jaar, vanaf eind oktober 2023, leiding zal geven aan AICESIS en de samenwerking van de vereniging met haar partners en netwerken zal bevorderen door het concept van geïnstitutionaliseerde vormen van tripartiete sociale dialoog verder aan te moedigen en te bevorderen door de uitwisseling van goede praktijken en de organisatie van internationale bijeenkomsten en evenementen in nauwe samenwerking met haar partners op internationaal en nationaal niveau, met intergouvernementele organisaties, relevante VN- en EU-instellingen, nationale instanties die sociale dialoog leiden, en organisaties van het maatschappelijk middenveld.

Board of prestigious worldwide association of economic and social councils approves nomination during ordinary session in Belgrade, Serbia

SER Curaçao: next AICESIS-president

WILLEMSTAD, December 15, 2022 – The Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao will chair the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) for the 2023-2025 term. This has been agreed upon by the board of AICESIS during it’s ordinary session, which was held in Belgrade, capital of the Republic of Serbia, on December 2, 2022. The Board meeting brought together 14 members from all continents, represented physically, online or by mandate, as well as observers from Hungary, Peru and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

During the Board meeting, the SER of Curaçao, which is also Board member, was represented on technical level by the Director/Secretary General Mr. Raul Henriquez and Mrs. Miloushka Sboui-Racamy, senior advisor in charge of international affairs. The Board of AICESIS was informed, that after consultations with the Economic and Social Councils of the Latin American and Caribbean region, who are members of this prestigious international association, is has been agreed that the candidacy of the SER of Curaçao is accordingly proposed to chair AICESIS for the 2023-2025 term. Mr. Henriquez read the official letter and afterwards handed it to the Secretary General of the association.

According to article 8, sub paragraph 1, in conjunction with article 7, sub paragraph 3, of the Articles of Association of AICESIS, the presidency of the association rotates every two years between the continents. Currently the region Asia, Eurasia and the Middle East chairs AICESIS. This position will be handled over to the SER of Curaçao, representing Latin America and the Caribbean, during the next General Assembly which is scheduled for October 26-27, 2023, in Moscow.

The SER of Curaçao is since 2017 member of the Board of AICESIS and also Vice Secretary General of the association for the Latin American and Caribbean region. The main objective of the association, that has close ties with the ILO, the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (UN-ECOSOC) and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is to encourage and promote dialogue and exchanges between its members and, at a wider level, to encourage dialogue between economic and social partners in the world. AICESIS, which has its registered office in the Hague in the Netherlands, encourages the creation of economic and social councils in states which do yet possess them and contributes, through the exchange of work and organization of meetings to the prosperity and economic development of peoples and to the emergence, in mutual respect of peace, of democratic civil societies in accordance with the principles of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the fundamental principles and rights at work endorsed by all members of the ILO.

AICESIS has more than 70 members, which are economic and social councils and similar social dialogue institutions distributed in a balanced way between the different continents. 18% of the members are Councils from Latin America and the Caribbean, 36% from Europe, 30% from Africa and 16% from Asia/Eurasia and the Middle East. The association has ordinary members, observers and associate members, such as international organizations and institutions. AICESIS was founded in July 1999 in Port Louis, Mauritius. Its headquarters are in Brussels, Belgium.

In concrete terms, the presidency will entail that the SER of Curaçao, a small island development state in the Caribbean, for a period of two years, starting at the end of October 2023, will give direction to AICESIS and facilitate the association’s cooperation with its partners and networks by further encouraging and promoting the concept of institutionalized forms of tripartite social dialogue through the exchange of good practices and the organization of international meetings and events in close cooperation with its partners at the international, and national levels, with intergovernmental organizations, relevant UN and EU institutions, national bodies that lead social dialogue, and civil society organizations.