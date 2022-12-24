Supervisor steekt werknemer neer / Woman seriously injured after altercation with colleague in Maho
Supervisor steekt werknemer neer bij 3 PHILIPSBURG:
Een vrouw is ernstig gewond geraakt na een woordenwisseling met een collega op 3 Amigos Op 20 december 2022 omstreeks 20.00 uur ‘s avonds.
Volgens de politie kreeg de centrale politiemeldkamer meerdere oproepen met betrekking tot een steekpartij incident dat plaatsvond in de bar/restaurant waar een ruzie plaatsvond tussen de vrouw die daar leidinggevende is en de werknemer.
Verschillende patrouilles werden naar het restaurant gestuurd waar dit incident zou hebben plaatsgevonden. Tijdens een eerste onderzoek op de locatie bleek dat na een ruzie tussen de twee de leidinggevende de medewerkster met een gebroken fles had neergestoken, waarbij haar hart ernstig gewond raakte. Hierna werd het slachtoffer in kritieke toestand doorgereden
privé voertuig naar het St. Maarten Medical Center. Volgens de politie vluchtte de toezichthouder na het incident het etablissement uit. Personeel van de recherche heeft de vrouw met de initialen FLW woensdag omstreeks .
De recherche vraagt de persoon of personen die ter plaatse waren om aanvullende informatie over wat er precies is gebeurd.
De politie van Sint Maarten is te bereiken op +1 721- 542 22 22 toestel. 204 of
205 of de anonieme tiplijn op 9300 (gratis). U kunt ook de website http://www.policesxm.sx bezoeken om misdrijven anoniem te melden via het tip-contactformulier. Of u kunt een privébericht achterlaten via onze Facebookpagina (Korps Politie Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
Woman seriously injured after altercation with colleague in Maho
At approximately 8.00 p.m in the evening on December 20, 2022, the central police
dispatch received several calls regarding a stabbing incident that took place at a
bar/restaurant in Maho.
Several patrols were dispatched to the restaurant where this incident was alleged to have
taken place .
During an initial investigation at the location, it was discovered that following an argument,
between two employees of the restaurant one of them had stabbed the other with a broken
bottle seriously injuring her. Following this, the victim was rushed in critical condition by
private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center. The suspect, who also works at the
establishment, fled after the incident.
Personnel of the detective department arrested the female suspect with the initials F.L.W
around 2:30 p.m. today
This investigation is slowly progressing the detective department is
requesting the person or persons who where at the location to provide any additional
information on what exactly happened .
The Sint Maarten Police Force, can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or
205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the
website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form.
Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint
Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
