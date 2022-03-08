From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Monday March 8th 2022

Police remind drivers about vehicle controls

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM remind motorists about oncoming vehicle controls and that they are required to have all road-worthiness paper including driver’s license in the vehicle at all times when on the public roads.

In the past week, KPSM has intensified the number of vehicle controls with checks carried out in Cole Bay, Simpson bay and Cupecoy to ensure a high level of traffic safety. A total of 72 vehicles were stopped by police; 15 fines were issued and nine drivers had to remove tint from windows.

Nineteen scooters were stopped in the controls; three scooters did not meet the technical requirements to be on the public road and were confiscated by police.

One theft complaint was filed with the police during the controls.

KPSM will continuous to execute road controls, especially since some road users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior has become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.

