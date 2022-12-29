December 29, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Businessmen in Philipsburg and Simpson bay are being urged to be vigilant during these busy days.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

 

 

Philipsburg, Decembe 28th  , 2022

 

 

Businessmen in Philipsburg and Simpson bay are being urged to be vigilant during these busy days.

 

Police Force of St. Maarten has been busy implementing the end of the year security plan.

Co-ordinated actions are being taken during the busy period of the year when several cruise ships are in Philipsburg.

 

With this goes also the request to the business community in Philipsburg and in Simpson Bay to keep an eye out for criminals who might take the opportunity to cause damage to the economy of St. Maarten during this busy time.

 

Meanwhile, the police force takes this opportunity to thank all does who assisted during the arrest of a suspect of theft today.

 

At approximately 4 p.m. on December 28, 2022, Central Dispatch was notified of a male who stole merchandise from a business on Front street and ran in the direction of Back street . Several Police officers that were in the area immediately began searching for the suspect.

 

Following a short pursuit of the suspect in Philipsburg area and with the assistant of the public, officers apprehended the suspect with the initials N.L in the vicinity of the government building on Soualiga road.

 

The suspect was later  brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held pending further investigation.

 

Only together we can protect and safeguard our community .

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

AKSIENDTE KU MORTO

REDAKSHON 0

Detenshon den kaso di asesinato.

REDAKSHON 0

Solushonnan nesesario pa departamentu di Reibeweis ainda den proseso

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: