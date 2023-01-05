Public Entity wishes to inform residents of Saba that the free public transport option has been extended for an additional 3 months. After this period, we will evaluate the feasibility of this service. The drivers for this service will continue to be Jermel Pond and Vincent Hassell. In the tables below the schedule can be seen. We continue to offer the same schedule with the additional route on Friday which is highlighted in green. For any suggestions or issues with this program, you can contact Junior Policy Advisor: Jordan Every (jordan.every@sabagov.nl)