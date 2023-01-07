Oumento di sueldo mínimo

Kiko esaki ta nifiká pa sector di turismo?

Entrante promé di yanüari 2023, sueldo mínimo na Kòrsou a oumentá ku 11,2%, di 9,62 florin pa 10,70 florin pa ora.

CHATA ta señala ku última biaha ku sueldo mínimo a ser ahustá tabata na aña 2018 i esaki no a oumentá durante añanan di pandemia. Ademas ta señala ku “Centraal bureau voor de statistiek” di Kòrsou ta informá ku inflashon a krese ku 18,9% entre òktober di 2018 y òktober di 2022, e lunanan aki siendo esnan más aktual ku ta disponé di datos, por lo tanto, e oumento pa kompensá e aumento konsiderabel di kosto di bida pa mayoria di e pueblo ku ta dependé di sueldo mínimo ta kompletamente hustifiká. Pues, pa e motibunan aki, CHATA ta kere ku un oumento ta tantu razonabel i inevitabel.

Sin embargo, CHATA ta advertí gobiernu ku hopi di su miembronan, partikularmente su miembronan doño di empresa chikí, ahinda ta luchando pa por rekuperá di e impakto di e pandemia.

Pues, CHATA ta pidi gobiernu pa konsiderá e posibilidat pa duna respaldo na empresanan chikí pa medio di aplikashon di medidanan pa redusí gastu di hasi negoshi. Por ehèmpel, redusí gastunan di importashon, redusí gastunan di haf i redusí preis di koriente. Implementashon di leinan laboral nobo ku un tono mas liber i un polítika menos restringí pa por empleá trahadornan estranhero. Esaki lo permití e sektor di hospitalidat operá na un manera mas adekuá i lo promove mas konkurensia.

Esaki ta den akuerdo ku deklarashon di Banko Central kende ta rekomendá pa ekonomia di Kòrsou ta mas resistente kontra slanan ekonómiko i ku produktividat di ekonomia lokal mester konose un kresementu.

CHATA ta desea di rekordá gobierno ku sektor di turismo ta futuro di Kòrsou i judando e sektor aki krese i bai dilanti di un manera efisiente i produktivo, lo ta altamente faborabel pa e pais, pa gobiernu i pa e pueblo en general.

Verhogingvan het minimumloon

Wat betekent dit voor de toeristische sector?

Per 1 januari 2023 is het minimumloon op Curaçao met 11,2% gestegen, van 9,62 gulden naar 10,70 gulden per uur.

CHATA merkt op dat de laatste aanpassing van het minimumloon in 2018 plaatsvond en niet is gestegen tijdens de pandemiejaren. Het merkt verder op dat er door het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek van Curaçao gemeld wordt dat de inflatie tussen oktober 2018 en oktober 2022, de meest actuele maanden waarvoor gegevens beschikbaar zijn, met 18,9% is gestegen en dat hierdoor een stijging gerechtvaardigd was. Dit om de aanzienlijke stijging van de kosten van levensonderhoud voor de meerderheid van de bevolking die afhankelijk is van het minimumloon te compenseren. Om deze redenen lijkt het CHATA dat een verhoging zowel redelijk als onvermijdelijk is.

CHATA waarschuwt de regering echter dat veel van haar leden, met name de vele leden met kleine bedrijven, nog steeds moeite hebben om te herstellen van de impact van de pandemie.

Bijgevolg verzoekt de CHATA de regering om steun aan kleine bedrijven te overwegen door acties uit te voeren die de kosten van het zakendoen verlagen. Bijvoorbeeld lagere invoerrechten, de verlaging van havenkosten en de verlaging van de kosten van elektriciteit. Het implementeren van nieuwe arbeidswetten met een minder restrictief beleid voor de tewerkstelling van buitenlandse werknemers, waardoor de horecasector efficiënter kan opereren en er meer concurentie zou kunnen ontstaan.

Dit laatste sluit aan bij de uitspraak van de Centrale Bank die aanbeveelt dat de economie van Curaçao weerbaarder moet worden tegen economische schokken en dat de productiviteit van de lokale economie moet toenemen.

CHATA wil de regering eraan herinneren dat de toeristische sector de toekomst is van Curaçao. Deze sector op een efficiënte en productieve manier vooruit helpen, zal zeer gunstig zijn voor het land, de regering en de bevolking als geheel.

—————————-

Increase in Minimum Wages

What does this mean for the Tourism Sector?

As of January 1st, 2023, the minimum wage in Curaçao has increased by 11.2%, from 9.62 guilders to 10.70 guilders an hour.

CHATA notes that the last time the minimum wage was adjusted was in 2018 and has not increased during the pandemic years. It further notes that Curaçao’s Central Bureau of Statistics reports that inflation has grown 18.9% between October 2018 and October 2022, the most current month for which data are available, and that therefore an increase was justified to offset the substantial increase in the cost of living for the majority of the population which depends upon the minimum wage. So, for these reasons CHATA thinks an increase seems both reasonable and unavoidable.

However, CHATA cautions the Government that many of its members, particularly its many small business members, are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Consequently, CHATA requests the Government to consider assistance to small businesses by implementing actions which bring the costs of doing business down. For example, lower import duties, the reduction of harbor costs and the reduction in the cost of electricity. To implement new labor laws together with a less restrictive policy for the employment of foreign workers, which will allow the hospitality sector to operate more efficiently and allow it to become more competitive.

This latter echoes the statement of the Central Bank which recommends that Curaçao’s economy must become more resilient to economic shocks and that the productivity of the local economy must increase.

CHATA wishes to remind the Government that the tourism sector is the future for Curaçao and that helping the sector move forward in an efficient and productive way will be highly beneficial for the country, the Government, and the population as a whole.