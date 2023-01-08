Government of Sint Maarten ** Honorable Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley; New Years address **

** Honorable Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley; New Years address **

PHILIPSBURG, — As the first week of the New Year comes to a close, I would like to express my Best Wishes and Deepest Appreciation to every member of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor. Their tenacious dedication and commitment are recognized. Together, as a Ministry, we share the same objectives, and without hesitation, we poured our souls into constructing a healthier island with huge potential for the nation as a socially evolved community. May you continue to prosper and achieve success in your respective domains.

Throughout 2023, we intend to improve and sustain a prosperous and healthy nation. The Ministry resolutely vows to work for a harmonious community in which we may foster positive employer-employee relationships and financial growth for both, so contributing to the improvement of society.

I would also like to thank the people of Sint Maarten, especially our senior citizens, who have spent much of their lives contributing and building this paradise. The Ministry will continue to work on resolving laws and legislations that will reward their perseverance and dedication such as the recent AOV/AWW.