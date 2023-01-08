January 8, 2023
SABA 2023: Minimum wages and premium percentage social security

January 8, 2023

 

Summay:

  • As of 1 January 2023, the cabinet will increase the minimum wage for Bonaire by 18.2 percent, for Saba by 15 percent and St Eustatius by 14.3 percent.
  • This gives employees who earn the minimum wage about 180 dollars a month.
  • For a worker of 21 years or older, this amounts to:
    – 1,236 dollars per month on Bonaire
    – 1,446 dollars on St. Eustatius
    – 1,434 dollars on Saba
  • The tax-free allowance will also be increased by 40 percent.
    On all income up to 17,352 dollars, people on Bonaire, Saba and Statia do not have to pay income tax.
    About the money that comes on top of that 30.4 percent, then 35.4 percent about the amount from 281,921.

