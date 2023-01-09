Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister Richardson takes Declaration of Conduct (VOG) application online **

January 9, 2023
GOBIERNU 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Philipsburg – The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson continues to explore ways in which the Ministry can provide services more efficiently in 2023. One of which is the digitalization of the Declaration of Conduct (Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag – VOG) application process. As of this Monday, January 9, 2023, the VOG application process is available online. The decision to move the application to a digital platform comes based on the high volume of requests that are coming in as more and more entities are requiring the declaration in their evaluation processes. Providing this service online promises to shorten the processing time for VOGs, thereby phasing out the element of securing an appointment.
