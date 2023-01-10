Señor Jose Rosales a tuma despedida di koleganan na Islariba

Hefe di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, señor Jose Rosales resientemente, den un ambiente ameno, a tuma despedida di koleganan ku ta forma parti di e kuerpo na Saba i Sint Eustatius.

Durante e despedida na tur dos isla a gradisí e koleganan pa e bon kolaborashon durante añanan. Na Saba señor Rosales a risibí algun regalo komo muestra di apresio durante e enkuentro. Na e okashon aki gezaghèber di Saba, Jonathan Johnson, tambe tabata presente.

Despues di a ehersé e funshon di hefe di kuerpo pa 6 aña, señor Rosales lo baha for di e funshon. Señor Rosales lo kontinuá pa algun aña komo konsehero di kolegio di hefenan di kuerpo i lo tei pa risibí i prepará e hefe nobo di kuerpo.

Riba potrèt: Trahadónan di KPCN i invitadonan Saba i Sint Eustatius

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Geachte leden van de pers, ontvang hierbij een foto met onderschrift:

De heer Rosales neemt afscheid van collega’s op de bovenwinden

De korpschef van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, de heer Rosales heeft kortgeleden, in een gemoedelijke sfeer, afscheid genomen van collega’s die deel maken van het korps op Saba en Sint Eustatius.

Tijdens het afscheid op beide eilanden werden de collega’s bedankt voor de goede samenwerking tijdens de afgelopen jaren. Op Saba heeft de heer Rosales tijdens de bijeenkomst een cadeau ontvangen als teken van waardering. De gezaghebber van Saba, de heer Jonathan Johnson, was tijdens deze gelegenheid ook aanwezig.

Na 6 jaar de functie van korpschef te hebben vervuld, zal de heer Rosales zijn functie neerleggen. De heer Rosales zal nog enkele jaren als adviseur van het college van korpschefs blijven fungeren en zal de nieuwe korpschef warm ontvangen en inwerken.

Op foto: Medewerkers KPCN en genodigden Saba en Sint Eustatius

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear members of the press, hereby you receive a picture with caption:

Mr. Rosales says goodbye to colleagues on the Windward Islands

The chief of police of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, Mr. Rosales, in a friendly atmosphere recently said goodbye to colleagues who are part of the police force on Saba and St. Eustatius.

During the farewell event on both islands, the colleagues were thanked for their good cooperation during the past years. On Saba, Mr. Rosales received a gift during the meeting as a sign of appreciation. The Island Governor of Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson, was also present on this occasion.

After 6 years as chief of police, Mr. Rosales will resign. Mr. Rosales will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs of Police for a few more years and will warmly welcome and train the new chief of police.

Photo: KPCN workers and invitees Saba and St. Eustatius