Bonaire welcomes Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection for the first time as part of the Tourism Recovery Plan

On January 6, 2023, our island played host for the very first time to Evrima – Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and we couldn’t be happier about the experience. This magnificent yacht, which was constructed in 2021, offers an intimate and exclusive experience for a maximum of 298 people, complete with all-suite accommodation and dining selections of the highest caliber. The Evrima features luxurious lounges and public areas, creating an atmosphere on board that is similar of a stay at a five-star hotel but on a much smaller scale. Due to the fact that there is one crew member for every guest, the level of hospitality that is provided is of the greatest possible quality.

This visit is a component of the tourism recovery plan for Bonaire, which aims to bring an increased number of luxury yachts to the island. The Tourism Corporation of Bonaire (TCB) offered services at the hospitality desk on board and assisted with providing information about Bonaire as well as recommending restaurants and activities.

Virgy Balentin of Tourism Corporation was invited on the ship to take her place behind the information desk on the ship to inform the people about the must ‘see’s and do’s’ on the Island. During their visit to Bonaire almost every guest paid a visit to our Island, on their own or on a tour. As the ship stayed until 10 pm both crew and guests took the opportunity to dine in the Bonaire restaurants as well.

In the future, we hope to be able to welcome the Evrima and similar yachts back to our island. TCB in partnership with it’s stakeholders looks forward to a continued collaboration with the Ritz Carlton Yacht collection.