77 kursista a risibí nan sertifikado pa traha den sektor di hospitalidat

WILLEMSTAD – 10 di yüli 2023 – Resientemente un total di 77 kursista a risibí nan sertifikado komo parti di e programa di training Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector. Ta trata di e siguiente kursonan: asistente kòki, asistente bartènder, asistente weiter i housekeeping. E personanan aki a sigui un kurso kòrtiku (crash course) den kua nan a haña sufisiente konosementu básiko teorétiko i tambe práktika pa por drenta e sektor di hospitalidat. Ta trata aki di un total di 38 asistente kòki, 16 asistente bartènder, 13 asistente weiter i 10 persona ku a risibí sertifikado di Housekeeping. Ademas, un grupo di 22 persona di diferente organisashon den e mundu di hospitalidat a risibí nan sertifikado di Leermeester training. E personanan aki ta esnan responsabel pa guia e kursistanan na nan leerbedrijf. Durante un seremonia ameno, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje a hasi entrega di sertifikado na e kursistanan.

E kursonan di asistente kòki, asistente bartènder, asistente weiter i housekeeping tabatin un durashon di 12 siman. Despues di a kompletá e kurso, e partisipante ta sigui traha na un leerbedrijf den sektor di hospitalidat pa un periodo di 5 luna i ta risibí un salario. Na e momentunan aki ya tin 54 partisipante ku ta trahando na un leerbedrijf. Despues di kompletá e 5 lunanan, e kompania tin e posibilidat pa ofresé e partisipante un kontrato di trabou basá riba su prestashon. Tambe e kursistanan a kompletá e Personal Empowerment training kual tabata dirigí riba desaroyo di nan abilidatnan interpersonal.

E programa di training, Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector ta resortá bou di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) miéntras Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Labor (SOAW), Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) i partnernan den sektor privá. Den e periodo tras di lomba a ehekutá training di guia turístiko, resepshonista, masashi, asistente kòki, asistente weiter i asistente bartènder. Aktualmente tin 90 persona siguiendo training di housekeeping, asistente kòki, asistente weiter i asistente bartènder i ta pendiente pa start pronto ku un grupo nobo pa e training di guia turístiko. Un total di mas di 30 kompania ta kontribuyendo na e proyekto komo leerbedrijf brindando di e manera aki e partisipantenan un oportunidat pa por haña un trabou den sektor di hospitalidat. Pa registrá pa e programa di training bishitá www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/

CTB, MEO, SOAW i OWCS ta felisitá e kursistanan i ta deseá nan tur klase di éksito na nan leerbedrijf.

77 course participants received their certificates

to work in the hospitality sector

WILLEMSTAD – July 10, 2023 – Recently a total of 77 course participants received their certificates as part of the Hospitality Sector Training Program. They attended either the assistant chef, assistant bartender, assistant waiter, or housekeeping courses. These participants followed a crash course in which they received enough basic theoretical and practical knowledge to be able to enter the hospitality sector. There were in total 38 assistant chefs, 16 assistant bartenders, 13 assistant waiters and 10 people who received a housekeeping certificate. Furthermore, a group of 22 people from different organizations in the world of hospitality received their certificate for completing the mentoring program. These people are the ones responsible for guiding the course participants at their learning company. During a pleasant ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje handed the certificates to the participants.

The courses for assistant chef, assistant bartender, assistant waiter and housekeeping lasted for 12 weeks. After having completed the course, the participants will continue to work at a learning company in the hospitality sector for 5 months and they will receive a salary during that time. At the moment there are already 54 course participants who are working at a learning company. After completing the 5 months, the company can offer the participant(s) a work contract based on their performance. Furthermore, the participants successfully completed the Personal Empowerment training which was focused on the development of their interpersonal skills.

The Hospitality Sector Training Program is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) oversees the execution of the program. The program is executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW), the Ministry of Education (OWCS), and private sector partners. In the past months several training sessions were conducted for tourist guides, receptionists, massage therapists, assistant chefs, assistant waiters, and assistant bartenders. Currently there are 90 people enrolled in a training course for housekeeping, assistant chefs, assistant waiters, and assistant bartenders and another course is pending to start soon to train a new group of tourist guides. There are more than 30 companies that are contributing to the project as learning companies, thereby offering the participants the opportunity to find a job in the hospitality sector. To register for the training program, visit www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/

CTB, MEO, SOAW and OWCS congratulate the course participants and wish them much success at their learning company.

