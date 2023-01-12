Tirzo Martha: Meet & Greet Solo Exhibition ‘Chronisch Monochroom’ at Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’
Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,
We hope that you’ve had a wonderful Holiday Season in the company of your
family, friends, and loved ones.
We start the year renewed, refreshed, and full of energy again to continue with the activities that we have planned in connection with Tirzo Martha’s Solo Exhibition
CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM
on two locations:
The Curaçao Museum and Tirzo’s Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’
This Saturday you have the opportunity to Meet & Greet
Tirzo Martha at his Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’ (The Empty Toko) where Tirzo will provide you personally with a guided tour of the rest of his impressive and monumental artworks in the Series of his Solo Exhibition CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM, giving you more insight into not only his impressive artworks but also his process and his working environment at his Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’
Meet & Greet
Tirzo Martha
CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM
Saturday, January 14, 2023
From 10:30 to 12:30
Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’.
Tirzo’s Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’ is located at Mohikanenweg 8 on the premises of Klinika Capriles
and is open for the public, every Saturday from 10.00 to 16.00, for the entire duration of
the Solo Exhibition
CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM
We do look forward to welcoming you this
this Saturday at Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’ and you are most welcome to drop in at The Curaçao Museum from Tuesday to Friday from 8.30 to 16.30 and on Saturdays from 10.00 to 16.00 to view the Solo Exhibition CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM at the Museum as well.
Don’t forget to purchase your jet black T-shirt with Tirzo Martha’s sharp, strong logo on it.
Want to know the meaning of his logo and what the sharpness is all about? It’s a very interesting one. Ask him this Saturday!
You must log in to post a comment.