A meeting was held on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 between personnel of VROMI the head of uniformed department and the community officers of KPSM.

At the meeting, the new community officers were introduced and various issues were discussed.

Among the most important issues discussed between the partners was how to deal with the number of car wrecks left on or near public roads.

These abandoned vehicles attract vandals, potentially be used for drug dealing or, accumulate trash and can be used as shelters.

Discarded vehicles are not just an unsightly blight. In fact, depending on where they are left, they can also endanger road safety.