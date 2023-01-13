Bonaire is Organizing its First Annual Bonaire International Sport Week in 2023 Titled “It’s In Our Nature”

The series of Sport Week events will be held from March 24 – April 2nd 2023

INDEBON (OLB) in collaboration with Fundashon Wega Di Number Bonaire (FWNB) and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) present an exciting new event for the sport, wellness, health and well-being industry of Bonaire.

The theme of the week It’s in our nature showcases the sportive community of Bonaire in positioning the island as a sports destination for both locals and visitors from around the world.

The highlight of this historic Bonaire International Sport Week is the first international Concacaf championship soccer (fútbol) game that will be held on March 28, 2023, on Bonaire where the local Bonaire soccer selection team will play its first international Concacaf match in our soccer stadium in Rincon against the selection team of Turks & Caicos.

The program of Bonaire International Sport Week will set the stage for a variety of sporting events on island which will include: Girls Fast Pitch softball bash will take place from the 23rd of March – 26th of March 2023. Several kids Softball clinics will be given with players from Aruba, Curaçao and the Netherlands.

The 26th of March 2023, a Walk for all (kaminata) will be organized for the community to be part of the sportive week followed by a running competition and a fun bicycle event.

Aqua Speed Pro Kids International event will take place from the 30th of March to April 2nd , 2023, with the introduction of a new global point system to qualify with international competition regulations.

The popular Bolas game or so-called Bolas Krioyo will be part of the week with a Bolas International Match with teams from the ABC islands who will be competing against each other from the 30th of March up to April 2nd with the final games.

An international Beach Tennis event will also take place from the 30th of March to April 2nd , 2023. The beach tennis event will be hosted on Bonaire for single and duo players with participants from the neighboring islands and the Netherlands.

During the weeklong sport events and activities, the partners will be organizing several other cultural and musical events such as the Kralendijk, Shopping Night on the 25th of March 2023 and a Taste of Bonaire, Sports & Culture edition on the 1st of April 2023.

The Bonaire International Sport Week will be an attraction for both visitors and locals to join and share our sportive spirit titled “it’s in our nature’. Learn more by visiting http://www.bonaireisland.com for more updates and information.