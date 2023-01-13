CTB, AMAK i FDKK a invitá Aruba pa bin eksperensiá Festival di Tumba i Karnaval di Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD – 13 di yanüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Asosiashon di Músiko i Artista di Kòrsou (AMAK) i Fundashon Desaroyo Karnaval Kòrsou (FDKK) a tene un rueda di prensa pa asina informá komunidat di Aruba di Festival di Tumba 2023 i tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé durante e dushi temporada di Karnaval.

Festival di Tumba i sigur e anochi final semper ta un atrakshon pa nos bishitantenan di Aruba, esaki ta konta tambe pa e marcha di despedida riba djamars anochi. Durante e rueda di prensa, representantenan di AMAK a duna tur informashon di loke por spera durante e edishon 51 di Festival di Tumba. E popular kantantenan Rodrick ‘Rocco’ Franken, Chendell Beaumont, Jair ‘Buddy’ Vesprey, Jurick Salomón i e agrupashon musikal Buleria di Aruba ku lo partisipá na Festival di Tumba 2023 na Kòrsou tambe a forma parti di e rueda di prensa.

Ademas di e rueda di prensa e tim di CTB a tene un media tour pa asina duna mas informashon na e komunidat di Aruba di tur loke por spera durante Festival di Tumba 2023 i e temporada di Karnaval aki na Kòrsou. Kòrsou kompletu ta kla pa disfrutá di e temporada di Karnaval i pa yama tur bishitante bon bini.

CTB, AMAK and FDKK invited Aruba to come experience the Tumba Festival and Carnival of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – January 13, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Association of Musicians and Artists (AMAK) and the Curaçao Carnival Foundation (FDKK) held a press conference to inform the Aruba community about the Tumba Festival 2023 and all that Curaçao has to offer during the upcoming Carnival season.

The Tumba Festival and especially the final night of this event has always attracted our visitors from Aruba, and the same is true for the farewell parade on Tuesday night. During the press conference, AMAK representatives provided information on what can be expected during the 51st edition of the Tumba Festival. The popular singers Rodrick ‘Rocco’ Franken, Chendell Beaumont, Jair ‘Buddy’ Vesprey, Jurick Salomón and the musical band Buleria from Aruba which will participate at the Tumba Festival 2023 in Curaçao were also present during the press conference.

Besides the press conference, the CTB team also held a media tour to give more information to the Aruba community about all they can expect during the Tumba Festival 2023 and the Carnival season here in Curaçao. Curaçao is ready to enjoy the Carnival season and to welcome all visitors to do the same.