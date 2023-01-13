SINT MAARTEN POLICE REPORT

From: Acting head of communication Department

Police are once again busy dealing with school fights.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, police Central Disptach was notified of a fight at one of the high schools in the South Reward area.

It also was reported that one of the students appeared to be in possession of a knife. Shortly after, the patrol arrived at the school and discussed the incident with the school’s management.

After meeting with the school management team it was decided to arrest the two young men who were fighting on school property.

The two young men were later taken to the police station where they were detained pending further investigation.

Police are also currently processing the video that is making the rounds on social media showing one of the suspects with a weapon.The injuries to the two suspects were minimal.

In order to once again curb this exacerbating phenomenon, police will continuously patroling the densely populated school district.

Police force of Sint Maarten and the Prosecutor’s Office urge students to think deeply about their actions, to keep tempers in check, and avoid starting or instigating fights.

Participation in fights around school areas can land participants in trouble with the law, and getting in contact with the law can harm future prospects everything from gaining entrance into institutions of higher education to job prospects.

Aiding someone in a fight can constitute complicity, which is also punishable by law.

Further fights can create an unfriendly and unsafe atmosphere for fellow students and sets a bad example for other (younger) students.

Bystanders who cheer on and or film videos of these fights should reflect on their behavior as they are creating and contributing to an atmosphere where people get

hurt.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023,

Central dispatch received several reports of a vehicle involved in a rollover on Oysterpond Road.

Several Patrol officers along with traffic department and the ambulance personnel were directed to the scene.

Once at the scene, it appeared that the driver of a white Kia Picanto was descending the hill of Oysterpond road lost control, collided with a boulder on the side of the road and overturned.

The occupant of the vehicle, who sustained minor injuries in this incident, was administered first aid at the scene.

The investigation in this accident is ongoing.