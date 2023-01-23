YEGA NA BO OUTO FABORITO GOSANDO DI FINANSIAMENTU KOMPETITIVO I UN BAUL YENÁ KU KOMESTIBEL KU SELECT AUTOMOTIVE I CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Bishitá e outoshow dia 28 di Yanüari na Seru Loraweg

Willemstad, 23 di Yanüari 2023 – Kuminsá aña ku bentaha den bo outo yen di estilo i un baul yená ku komestibel.

Bo por kuminsá bo aña ku un outo nobo nobo i yená ku komestibel ora bo bishitá e outoshow di CIBC FirstCaribbean i Select Automitive, djasabra awor 28 di Yanüari i kumpra un Vokswagen, SEAT, Audi òf Porsche nobo nobo.

CIBC FirstCaribbean i Select Automotive ta ofresé oportunidat úniko pa esnan ku bishitá e outoshow siguiente Djasabra di 9’or di mainta pa 3’or di atardi na e showroom ku ta keda na Seru Loraweg.

Mientras Select Automotives ta etalá nan último modelonan di Volkswagen, SEAT, Audi i Porsche ofresiendo un bale di Nafl. 1.000 ku por keda usá na Goisco, CIBC FirstCaribbean ta ofresé interes kompetitivo, te ku 100% finansiamentu, te ku 7 aña pa paga bèk, plus proseso di aprobashon rápido.

Banda di tur esaki, esnan interesá den tin nan Volkswagen Taos, lo risibí un cash-back di Nafl. 1.500.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta invitá bo pa bishitá CIBC FirstCaribbean Select Automotive Car Show. Bo no por pèrdè e chèns aki di kuminsá bo aña nobo ku estilo i kla pa keiru riba kaminda den 2023.

GET YOUR FAVOURITE CAR WITH COMPETITIVE FINANCING CONDITIONS AND A TRUNK FULL OF GROCERIES WITH SELECT AUTOMOTIVE AND CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Visit the car show on January 28th at Seru Loraweg

Willemstad -January 23,2023- Make a head-start this new year driving in style and with a trunk full of goodies.

You can start the year with a brand-new car and a trunk of full of groceries when you visit the car show of CIBC FirstCaribbean and Select Automotive, next Saturday January 28 and buy your brand-new Volkswagen, SEAT, Audi or Porsche.

CIBC FirstCaribbean and Select Automotive will be offering a unique opportunity to all those visiting the car show next Saturday at the showroom located at Seru Loraweg from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

While Select Automotive will be showcasing their latest models of Volkswagen, SEAT, Audi and Porsche and offering a voucher of Nafl. 1,000. – redeemable at Goisco, CIBC FirstCaribbean will be offering competitive interest rates, up to 100% financing and financing up to 7 years plus fast approval of applications.

Additional to all the above, those interested in acquiring a Volkswagen Taos, will receive cash back of Nafl 1.500.

CIBC FirstCaribbean invites you to visit the CIBC FirstCaribbean and Select Automotive Car Show You can’t miss the chance to start your new year in style and ready to cruise the roads in 2023.