Marinetrans new sponsor of TU Delft Hydro Motion Team Supporting hydrogen propulsion and foiling technologies development to reduce emissions

International maritime logistics provider Marinetrans is now partner of the foiling

hydrogen boat project of Delft Technical University. Together with other maritime

companies Marinetrans now supports this diverse team of students to compete with a

foiling hydrogen-power boat in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, showing the

maritime industry practically viable sustainable propulsion solutions.

Steven Forsberg, Managing Director at Marinetrans, says: “The reasons to sponsor the TU

Delft Hydro Motion Team are clear. As a marine logistics company we are aware of our own

footprint and the environmental impact we make when handling global transport projects for

our customers. Since we formulated our ‘Going Green’ mission, we actively seek to align

ourselves with sustainable technologies, projects and suppliers. Innovative propulsion

systems and other emission-reducing maritime systems, software or equipment are of key

interest to that mission. This project, the technical developments behind it and the vessel

itself provide all of that. A great example of what is possible today, especially with real

teamwork.”

At Marinetrans, several emission-reduction schemes are currently unfolding, incl. its own

CO2 Offset Programme that clients can partake in to counter the environmental effects of

their operations and the transports handled by Marinetrans to make them happen.

What is the Hydro Motion Team?

The TU Delft Hydro Motion Team was founded to show the maritime industry a number

opportunities to tackle industry-related climate challenges. To this end, a new team of 20+

students is formed every year aiming to push the boundaries of sustainable technology. This

year, the team consists of 23 multidisciplinary students who explore innovative developments

in collaboration with industry experts, partners and alumni. Over the course of 17 years the

teams built a number of solar-powered vessels (top speed of 55 km/h / 29.7 knots!),

switching to hydrogen propulsion in 2021 and, among other results, delivering the first foiling

hydrogen-powered boat in the world!

Design, build, test, race

The ‘Aurora’ is built from scratch and will become a monohull, carbon fibre, zero-emission

vessel. The foiling system has been re-designed and to that end as much weight as possible

is being saved, which is important for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge where all teams

compete on Manoeuvrability, Speed and Endurance. All other teams are experienced

professionals, making the race and creating their own technology all the more interesting for

the student team. They even build their own Lithium battery.

Emma Alblas, responsible for external relations, says: “We want to inspire the maritime

industry to move towards sustainable shipping and shipbuilding. For that, we spend one year

in designing, building and racing a zero-emission boat, in this case a foiling hydrogen-

powered boat. And of course, we will test it.

This year, we’ll spend three months of testing the hydrogen system, the vessel

characteristics and of course the foiling system; an interesting period in which our partners

are regularly updated and invited to see the technology and progress for themselves. As a

team we do this to show the world what is possible and we thank Marinetrans and our other

partners for enabling us to make this vessel a reality.”