Marinetrans new sponsor of TU Delft Hydro Motion Team Supporting hydrogen propulsion and foiling technologies development to reduce emissions
International maritime logistics provider Marinetrans is now partner of the foiling
hydrogen boat project of Delft Technical University. Together with other maritime
companies Marinetrans now supports this diverse team of students to compete with a
foiling hydrogen-power boat in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, showing the
maritime industry practically viable sustainable propulsion solutions.
Steven Forsberg, Managing Director at Marinetrans, says: “The reasons to sponsor the TU
Delft Hydro Motion Team are clear. As a marine logistics company we are aware of our own
footprint and the environmental impact we make when handling global transport projects for
our customers. Since we formulated our ‘Going Green’ mission, we actively seek to align
ourselves with sustainable technologies, projects and suppliers. Innovative propulsion
systems and other emission-reducing maritime systems, software or equipment are of key
interest to that mission. This project, the technical developments behind it and the vessel
itself provide all of that. A great example of what is possible today, especially with real
teamwork.”
At Marinetrans, several emission-reduction schemes are currently unfolding, incl. its own
CO2 Offset Programme that clients can partake in to counter the environmental effects of
their operations and the transports handled by Marinetrans to make them happen.
What is the Hydro Motion Team?
The TU Delft Hydro Motion Team was founded to show the maritime industry a number
opportunities to tackle industry-related climate challenges. To this end, a new team of 20+
students is formed every year aiming to push the boundaries of sustainable technology. This
year, the team consists of 23 multidisciplinary students who explore innovative developments
in collaboration with industry experts, partners and alumni. Over the course of 17 years the
teams built a number of solar-powered vessels (top speed of 55 km/h / 29.7 knots!),
switching to hydrogen propulsion in 2021 and, among other results, delivering the first foiling
hydrogen-powered boat in the world!
Design, build, test, race
The ‘Aurora’ is built from scratch and will become a monohull, carbon fibre, zero-emission
vessel. The foiling system has been re-designed and to that end as much weight as possible
is being saved, which is important for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge where all teams
compete on Manoeuvrability, Speed and Endurance. All other teams are experienced
professionals, making the race and creating their own technology all the more interesting for
the student team. They even build their own Lithium battery.
Emma Alblas, responsible for external relations, says: “We want to inspire the maritime
industry to move towards sustainable shipping and shipbuilding. For that, we spend one year
in designing, building and racing a zero-emission boat, in this case a foiling hydrogen-
powered boat. And of course, we will test it.
This year, we’ll spend three months of testing the hydrogen system, the vessel
characteristics and of course the foiling system; an interesting period in which our partners
are regularly updated and invited to see the technology and progress for themselves. As a
team we do this to show the world what is possible and we thank Marinetrans and our other
partners for enabling us to make this vessel a reality.”
