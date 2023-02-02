BIN TOPA KU FRANK VAN EIJK | EXHIBITION TIPOGRAFIA DI KÒRSOU

For those of you who are not familiar with Frank van Eijk yet: TIPOGRAFIA DI KÒRSOU in Frank’s own words

A colorful Journey of discovery through photographs

“The first time I visited Curaçao, I fell in love with the many roadside shops’ colorful advertising and visual language. A completely different world than the world of advertising I am familiar with. While large companies’ marketing is often characterized by uniformity and safe choices, the commercial messages from the shops in Curaçao are often applied spontaneously, done by hand, and are therefore always playful and unique. In a sense, the exhibition ‘Tipografia di Kòrsou’ symbolizes what I generally find attractive about Curaçao: ‘not always completely perfect’.” “With the photographs in my book ‘Tipografia di Kòrsou’ I took the time to study and portray the local barber shop and good old tire service, which many people may take for granted, in the hope to create recognition and cultivate an appreciation for the shops and the people that give color to the island.”