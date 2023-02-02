February 2, 2023
BIN TOPA KU FRANK VAN EIJK | EXHIBITION TIPOGRAFIA DI KÒRSOU

TIPOGRAFIA DI KÒRSOU
FRANK VAN EIJK’S
COLORFUL DEBUT SOLO EXHIBITION

We cordially invite you to join Frank van Eijk
Saturday, February 4, 2023
for a Meet & Greet from 10.30 to 12.30 at The Curaçao Museum where you will have the opportunity to talk to Frank about his colorful journey and inspiration for this unique project.

Frank’s book Tipografia di Kòrsou is available for purchase for just ANG49,99 and he will also be signing his book on this day. Already have a copy? Drop in and let Frank personally sign your copy for you!
For those of you who are not familiar with Frank van Eijk yet:

TIPOGRAFIA DI KÒRSOU in Frank’s own words
A colorful Journey of discovery through photographs 
“The first time I visited Curaçao, I fell in love with the many roadside shops’ colorful advertising and visual language. A completely different world than the world of advertising I am familiar with. While large companies’ marketing is often characterized by uniformity and safe choices, the commercial messages from the shops in Curaçao are often applied spontaneously, done by hand, and are therefore always playful and unique. In a sense, the exhibition ‘Tipografia di Kòrsou’ symbolizes what I generally find attractive about Curaçao: ‘not always completely perfect’.”

“With the photographs in my book ‘Tipografia di Kòrsou’ I took the time to study and portray the local barber shop and good old tire service, which many people may take for granted, in the hope to create recognition and cultivate an appreciation for the shops and the people that give color to the island.”
Visit our other Exhibition CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM by Tirzo Martha with his impressive monumental artworks.

Currently on show till February 28, 2023, on two locations:
The Curaçao Museum and Tirzo’s Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’

Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’.
Tirzo’s Atelier ‘Fruteria Bashí’ is located at Mohikanenweg 8 on the premises of Klinika Capriles and is open for the public, only on Saturday’s from 10.00 to 16.00, for the entire duration of the Solo Exhibition CHRONISCH MONOCHROOM
