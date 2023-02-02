CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q4 2022

CHATA hosted the fourth quarter “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2022 at CHATA Member, Papagayo Beach Resort. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Penha and a Carnival Cup sponsored by CTB with efforts to decrease the use of plastic cups during carnival.

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.