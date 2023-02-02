CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q4 2022

Willemstad, 1 February, 2023 – CHATA hosted the fourth quarter “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2022 at CHATA Member, Papagayo Beach Resort. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Penha and a Carnival Cup sponsored by CTB with efforts to decrease the use of plastic cups during carnival.

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2022:

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor Avila Beach Hotel Shauntez Dormoy Hospitality Associate Bario Hotel & Bario Urban Street Food Xandyray Franca Cocktail mixer Dive Center Scuba Do Rudo Tijink Dive instructor Dive Center Scuba Do Lisa-Marie Azier Marketing Intern Dynaf Group Aarion Isebia Project Engineer FBTT Travel Greayen Damascus Allround Employee Lionsdive Beach Resort Sabrina Pomario Front Office Agent Lionsdive Beach Resort Raydel Martis Allround Employee Lionsdive Beach Resort Guerline Joseph Room attendant Lionsdive Beach Resort Luigino (Gino) Iltes Public area attendant Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Maria Radermacher Public Area Attendant

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor Baoase Luxury Resort Javier Bolivar Supervisor Bar Cabana beach Naivelli.F.R. Marchena Ass. Operationeel Manager CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Norman Martina F&B Supervisor Curacao Beverage Bottling Company Richandly Melaria Sales office assistant Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Jennyfer Vieira F&B Admin Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Jeramiah Pieter Executive Housekeeper Dive Division Charline Loefstop Blue Bay Dive Shop Coordinator Dynaf Group Stephany Laaf HR Officer FBTT Travel Jurnick Angela Logistics Manager FL. Management N.V., Zoetry Curacao Shannamay Bernardus F&B Supervisor Freeport Jewelers Birdlyn Koeijers Assistant Manager Kontiki beach Alejandrina Monegro Gonzalez Housekeeping Mood beach Iwan-Everon G. Welvaart Ass. Operationeel Manager Morena Eco Resort Aleksandar Durguti F&B Supervisor Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q3 Stephen Elizabeth Jr Office Coordinator Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q3 Sjolica Job Accounting Manager Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q4 Deidre James Front office supervisor Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q4 Martesano Helmijr Guest Relations Manager/ MOD Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Dajanara Senchi Security Manager Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Jorge Santos Zapata Supervisor Security The Natural Curacao Gabriela Salom Operations Manager Wet & Wild Beach Club Danielle Wierda Supervisor

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Papagayo Beach Resort, CTB and Penha.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao