CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Stars of Q4 2022

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q4 2022

 

Willemstad, 1 February, 2023 – CHATA hosted the fourth quarter “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2022 at CHATA Member, Papagayo Beach Resort. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Penha and a Carnival Cup sponsored by CTB with efforts to decrease the use of plastic cups during carnival.

 

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2022:

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor
Avila Beach Hotel Shauntez Dormoy Hospitality Associate
Bario Hotel & Bario Urban Street Food Xandyray Franca Cocktail mixer
Dive Center Scuba Do Rudo Tijink Dive instructor
Dive Center Scuba Do Lisa-Marie Azier Marketing Intern
Dynaf Group Aarion Isebia Project Engineer
FBTT Travel Greayen Damascus Allround Employee
Lionsdive Beach Resort Sabrina Pomario Front Office Agent
Lionsdive Beach Resort Raydel Martis Allround Employee
Lionsdive Beach Resort Guerline Joseph Room attendant
Lionsdive Beach Resort Luigino (Gino) Iltes Public area attendant
Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Maria Radermacher Public Area Attendant

 

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor
Baoase Luxury Resort Javier Bolivar Supervisor Bar
Cabana beach Naivelli.F.R. Marchena Ass. Operationeel Manager
CCR Hotel Management N.V. Dreams Curacao Norman Martina F&B Supervisor
Curacao Beverage Bottling Company Richandly Melaria Sales office assistant
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Jennyfer Vieira F&B Admin
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Jeramiah Pieter Executive Housekeeper
Dive Division Charline Loefstop Blue Bay Dive Shop Coordinator
Dynaf Group Stephany Laaf HR Officer
FBTT Travel Jurnick Angela Logistics Manager
FL. Management N.V., Zoetry Curacao Shannamay Bernardus F&B Supervisor
Freeport Jewelers Birdlyn Koeijers Assistant Manager
Kontiki beach Alejandrina Monegro Gonzalez Housekeeping
Mood beach Iwan-Everon G. Welvaart Ass. Operationeel Manager
Morena Eco Resort Aleksandar Durguti F&B Supervisor
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q3 Stephen Elizabeth Jr Office Coordinator
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q3 Sjolica Job Accounting Manager
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q4 Deidre James Front office supervisor
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Q4 Martesano Helmijr Guest Relations Manager/ MOD
Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Dajanara Senchi Security Manager
Sunscape Curacao Resort & Spa Jorge Santos Zapata Supervisor Security
The Natural Curacao Gabriela Salom Operations Manager
Wet & Wild Beach Club Danielle Wierda Supervisor

 

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

 

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Papagayo Beach Resort, CTB and Penha.

 

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

