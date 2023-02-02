February 2, 2023
NOTISIA 

PREMIASHON FESTIVAL DI TUMBA 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Premio tumba chistoso
Largu largu mi ta hink’e

Premio original
Pa mundu

Premio betty doran
Kaminda tin huma tin kandela

Mihó areglo Errol Toro Colina
3. Kaminda tin huma tin kandela
2. Pa mundu
1. Amigu

Premio
10. Boletín di último ora Ike Jesurun
09. Ban lele Tumba Roald Balentien
08. Amigu Hendrik de Wind Rudsel Leito
07. Mi gusta Shendel Beaumont
06. Span bo gosa bida tur dia
05. Korsou ta berde Sherrel Denisia
04. Den mi orea Roderick Rocco Franken
03. Porfin Irvin Jano
02. Pa mundu Djuric Virginie
01. Kaminda tin huma tin kandela Ray Laufer

 

